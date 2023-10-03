Man Utd’s Goalkeeping Debate: Onana or Bayindir?

Onana’s Manchester United Future: A Glimpse into Ten Hag’s Game Plan

Manchester United’s decision-making under the stewardship of manager Erik ten Hag has been under considerable scrutiny, with one choice, in particular, generating significant debate. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, brought in to solidify the Red Devils’ last line of defence, may find himself on the periphery for their upcoming Champions League fixture against Galatasaray.

Onana’s Early Journey in the Premier League

After the unexpected departure of the well-established David de Gea, Manchester United acted swiftly, securing Onana’s services in the summer transfer window. The Cameroonian shot-stopper, acquired from Inter Milan for a reported €52.5 million, was handed the hefty task of filling de Gea’s boots. However, the transition to Premier League football has been far from seamless for the 27-year-old.

His rocky start was epitomised by a pivotal error during United’s first Champions League match of the season against Bayern Munich. The Red Devils’ 4-3 defeat in that encounter puts added pressure on the squad as they look ahead to their clash with the Super Lig heavyweights at the Theatre of Dreams.

Ten Hag Contemplates Change Amid United’s Struggles

Manchester United’s form has been a source of concern. Five defeats in their first nine fixtures mark the club’s most challenging start to a league campaign in over 30 years. With the need to recalibrate, Ten Hag’s recent comments have further fuelled speculation about a change between the sticks.

When pressed about his choice of goalkeeper for the impending European fixture, Ten Hag’s response was somewhat cryptic. “You will see. But we chose in the League Cup to play Andre Onana because Bayindir has to adapt to the English standard. That’s why we preferred Andre to play,” he remarked.

It seems that Altay Bayindir, yet to feature in Manchester United’s first team, has caught the manager’s eye during training sessions. Ten Hag added, “We also have to progress Altay, that’s clear. He’s made a very good impression in training and he’s really developing, so we’re really happy with it.”

Rallying Behind Onana

While critics have been swift to voice their concerns, Ten Hag remains steadfast in his backing of Onana. He stated unequivocally, “We are convinced we have the two right goalkeepers in the squad to do the job for us.”

Even so, Onana’s stats paint a challenging picture. With 15 goals conceded across a mere nine matches, murmurs from the fanbase about De Gea’s potential return are growing louder. It’s ironic considering the often polarising views fans held regarding the Spanish keeper during his extensive tenure at Manchester United.

The Road Ahead

Navigating the demanding expectations of the Premier League is seldom straightforward. Onana’s early days at United underscore this reality. As the Red Devils prepare to face Galatasaray, decisions made regarding their goalkeeping dilemma may well define the course of their European journey.

As reported by Football Transfers, the days and weeks ahead promise to be crucial for both Onana and Manchester United. With the stakes high, how Ten Hag manoeuvres the situation will be a focal point for fans and pundits alike.