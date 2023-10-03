Report: Liverpool Eye Sao Paulo’s Rising Star Beraldo

Lucas Beraldo: Liverpool’s Next Defensive Gem?

Amidst the bustling and vibrant backdrop of Brazilian football, a prodigious defender has rapidly emerged from the Sao Paulo ranks, attracting attention from the European elite. This young talent, Lucas Beraldo, is creating ripples in the football world, and it’s no surprise that Anfield has turned its gaze towards him.

Beraldo’s Rise to Prominence

Within the corridors of the Morumbi, Sao Paulo’s iconic stadium, there’s an air of pride. Lucas Beraldo, once a budding starlet, has blossomed into one of Brazil’s most promising defenders. Having punctuated his arrival on the main stage in 2022, Beraldo played an instrumental role in Sao Paulo’s Copa do Brasil conquest. His sterling performance, especially against Flamengo in the two-legged final that culminated in a 2-1 aggregate victory, further accentuated his growing stature.

It’s not merely his defensive solidity that has caught the eye. Beraldo possesses an innate ability to thread precise passes and elegantly manoeuvre past challengers, ensuring his team retains the ball even under pressing situations. Such attributes have made the Brazil U20 international indispensable to Sao Paulo’s blueprints.

European Interest Peaks

As per reports from 90min, the Merseyside club is not the only one intrigued by Beraldo’s flair. Earlier in the summer, Wolves attempted to seal a deal for him, only to be rebuffed by Sao Paulo. The Premier League outfit subsequently pivoted to Santiago Bueno, securing his services from Girona for a reported £8.5m.

However, Liverpool’s intrigue appears to have depth. Their scouting department has made several trips to Brazil, meticulously assessing Beraldo as a potential successor to the iconic duo of Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk. At 32, both defensive stalwarts aren’t getting any younger, prompting Liverpool to plan for the future.

While the likes of Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and the emergent Jarell Quansah offer depth to Jurgen Klopp’s defensive unit, Beraldo brings a unique proposition – a left-footed dynamism that Liverpool currently lacks.

Yet, the Premier League champions aren’t alone in this pursuit. Footballing titans Bayern Munich, along with Ligue 1 outfits Olympique Lyonnais and Monaco, are also in the mix, dispatching scouts to assess Beraldo’s talent firsthand.

A Bright Future Ahead

Sao Paulo, clearly recognising the gem they have, are keen to consolidate their position. With Beraldo’s contract set to lapse in 2026, the club is eager to pen fresh terms, reflecting his elevated status within the squad and simultaneously bolstering their position in any forthcoming negotiations.

For now, as the lights shine brightly over Anfield, one can only wonder if Lucas Beraldo might soon be displaying his prowess on the Premier League stage, donning the legendary red of Liverpool.