Report: 777 Partners Face Financial Questions in Everton Takeover Bid

Everton and the Controversy Surrounding 777 Partners

A Transfer Dilemma

As reported by The Guardian, Everton’s potential future guardians, 777 Partners, find themselves in a swirl of controversy. The storm centres around unpaid transfer fees amounting to approximately €5.2m (£4.5m) related to their club Vasco da Gama. Lille, Nacional of Uruguay, and Atlético Tucumán of Argentina voiced their grievances to Fifa regarding payments for Léo Jardim, José Luis Rodríguez, and Manuel Capasso.

Despite the undisclosed fee for Jardim, reports suggested Lille expected a €2m payment in January. Rodríguez and Capasso, who transferred for €1.8m and €1.4m respectively, added to the quagmire. Vasco, under 777’s 70% ownership, failed to meet the payment deadline for these deals.

Fifa’s response was firm, indicating, “The club Vasco de Gama is currently prevented from registering new players due to an outstanding debt. The relevant ban will be lifted immediately upon the settlement of the debt being confirmed by the creditor concerned.”

Broader Implications for the Premier League?

Although Vasco has until January to settle and potentially overturn the ban, it undoubtedly sheds light on 777’s financial capabilities. The Miami-based company’s track record, including a delayed £900,000 payment to the British Basketball League, might raise eyebrows in the Premier League, especially as it seeks to acquire Everton from Farhad Moshiri.

For the takeover to materialise, 777 Partners must navigate through approvals from the Premier League, the Football Association, and the Financial Conduct Authority. The deal involving Moshiri’s 94.1% stake in Everton might be contingent on performance, but 777 faces the mammoth task of demonstrating sufficient funds. On the docket are repaying a £140m loan to MSP Sports Capital, furnishing the approximate £200m for Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock stadium, and managing the club’s daunting £350m in loans.

Everton’s current financial quagmire, amplified by a £20m loan from 777 intended for short-term working capital, underscores the significance of the takeover. After pumping in an excess of £750m since 2016, Moshiri appears to have halted his financial backing.

A Glimpse into 777’s Ambitions

While the financial intricacies continue to play out, 777’s top brass, namely co-founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko, and its CEO, Don Dransfield, were present at Goodison Park. It wasn’t the best of displays, as Everton slumped to a 2-1 loss against Luton, marking their fourth straight home league defeat – a low the club hasn’t seen since 1958.

It’s worth noting that football is not foreign to 777 Partners. Their investment portfolio boasts ownership in seven clubs, including the likes of Sevilla, Hertha Berlin, and Genoa. Yet, as they look to add Everton to their collection, they’re learning that the Premier League spotlight burns bright and scrutiny is par for the course.