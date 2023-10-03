Report: Hammers Ready to Lock Down Star Amid Interest

West Ham’s Star Man

In the bustling streets of East London, when football tales are told, Jarrod Bowen is rapidly carving his name into Hammers’ folklore. With the rather noticeable departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal last summer, many expected West Ham to lose their momentum. Yet, Bowen has effortlessly stepped into the shoes of the primary catalyst at the London Stadium.

It’s not just the faithful of East London who’ve noticed. Whispers have trickled north, and Liverpool’s ears have perked up. The Reds’ longstanding interest in the winger is well documented. However, to date, there’s been no Anfield-bound caravan for Bowen.

In The Thick Of It All

This season, Bowen’s been nothing short of electric. Clocking up five goals and an assist in just seven Premier League outings is the sort of statistic that makes you sit up, take notice, and perhaps, if you’re an opponent, lose a bit of sleep. More impressively, he’s been a constant for the Hammers in the league. The choice to rest him for the League Cup and Europa League ties speaks volumes about his importance — preservation over everything.

His prowess was on full display this past Saturday (30 September), with Sheffield United being the latest victim. A decisive goal in the 24th minute reaffirmed his status as the Iron’s go-to man.

The Moyes Stamp of Approval

One can’t help but sense the pride in David Moyes’ voice when he talks about Bowen. With recent performances like these, it’s no surprise that the gaffer sees him donning the Three Lions jersey once more in the coming internationals. And while Bowen has graced the England pitch four times already, there’s a palpable feeling that this is just the beginning.

From Hull to Heroics

It feels like a steal now – that £22 million West Ham shelled out to Hull City back in January 2020. Since then, the left-footer has not only integrated himself but become indispensable. Forty-five goals in 165 appearances for the Irons paints a remarkable journey. However, if one were to pick a standout moment, it’d undoubtedly be that winning goal in the Europa Conference League final earlier this year.

Securing The Jewel

With all this success, it’s only logical that West Ham is eager to nail down Bowen’s future. Talks are rumoured to have begun about a new contract as reported by Football Insider, especially with his current one set to expire in June 2025.

For fans of the claret and blue, the hope is that the story of Jarrod Bowen continues to be written at the London Stadium. But as is the nature of football, only time will tell.