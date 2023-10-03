Report: Ratcliffe Eyes Future Majority Stake in Manchester United

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ambitious Vision for Manchester United

Ratcliffe’s Quest for the Reds

90min reports an interesting twist in the ongoing saga concerning the ownership of Premier League giant, Manchester United. Sir Jim Ratcliffe appears to be mapping out a strategic entrance to the iconic club. His plan? Initially, acquire a minority stake and then gradually steer the ship as the main man in the long run.

A Game of Time and Strategy

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s overtures towards Manchester United aren’t impulsive. As the Glazer family’s uncertainty about the club’s future sails into its 11th month, Ratcliffe sees a glimmer of opportunity. While the proposition hints at the Glazers retaining their majority status in the interim, the underlying strategy seems clear: Ratcliffe’s eventual full ownership.

In a backdrop of strategic moves, it’s been almost 12 months since the Glazer family – who clinched the club following a leveraged buyout in 2005 – indicated they might be open to both partial and full takeovers.

Ratcliffe isn’t the only figure circling Old Trafford. Through his firm, INEOS, and competing against Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, Ratcliffe has been at the forefront of the bidding war. However, despite Sheikh Jassim’s generous £5bn bid (that considers United’s debt to value at about £6bn), the Glazers haven’t nodded in agreement.

Interestingly, Ratcliffe’s bid, leveraging INEOS, does punch slightly heavier. How? It proposes a scenario where the Glazers could transition to minority stakeholders. Ratcliffe’s Manchester roots and his passion as a fan from Oldham, amplifies his determination to seal the deal, even if it means accommodating the Glazers for a while.

Crunching the Financial Figures

While both parties have shown significant interest, Glazer’s valuation expectation (spanning £6bn to a potential £10bn) has halted proceedings. Their hesitance to undersell Manchester United could see them retaining the majority reigns for the foreseeable future.

Yet, recent movements suggest an evolving narrative. Sources have confirmed to 90min that Ratcliffe’s INEOS has revisited their approach. The new angle? Expressing interest in roughly a quarter of the club’s stake, which could serve as a foundational step towards an eventual majority.

The Grand History of Ownership

Ownership of the ‘Red Devils’ has been a tale of legends. From the foundational Newton Heath team, funded by the railway moguls of Lancashire and Yorkshire, to the club’s evolution into a shareholding entity, Manchester United’s narrative is steeped in rich history.

The annals of its past are graced by saviours like John Henry Davies, who not only rescued the club in 1902 but initiated the iconic name change. The baton then passed to James W. Gibson in 1931, and subsequently, to the Edwards lineage from the mid-20th century onwards.

Transitioning into the modern era, the club saw stock market listings and external investments, culminating in the Glazers’ eventual takeover in 2005.

The Road Ahead

The future for Manchester United remains delicately poised. While some within the club’s echelons believe the Glazers are here to stay, Ratcliffe’s intentions, strategy, and passion cannot be underestimated. As this intriguing boardroom ballet unfolds, the world watches on, keen to see the next chapter in the illustrious history of Manchester United.