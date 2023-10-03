Report: Eze’s Injury Blow to Crystal Palace’s Midfield Plans

Crystal Palace’s Midfield Maverick Sidelined

The vibrant energy of Selhurst Park witnessed a damper on its spirits as they prepare for an enforced re-think of their tactics. Crystal Palace’s shining star in midfield, Eberechi Eze, finds himself in an unfortunate circumstance as he gears up to endure a spell on the sidelines.

A Hamstring Setback for Eze

Eberechi Eze, who has made waves since his integration into the Premier League fray with Crystal Palace, faces a six-week absence. The midfielder’s recent clash at Old Trafford against the Red Devils of Manchester United saw him having to make an early exit. With just two minutes remaining on the clock, Eze’s evening came to a premature end, much to the dismay of the Palace faithful.

Such interruptions are unwelcome, especially when a player like Eze has been instrumental in every Premier League minute for his side this season. BBC Sport reports that his unwavering consistency took a jolt as he sustained that hamstring injury.

Palace’s Growing Injury Concerns

It’s not just Eze’s absence that adds to the worries at Selhurst Park. The Eagles find themselves in a challenging position with young winger Michael Olise also nursing a hamstring problem. Aged just 21, Olise’s repeated injury concern has meant an extended period out, only compounding Palace’s midfield dilemma.

With the Premier League’s relentless nature, these injuries couldn’t have come at a more critical juncture. As Roy Hodgson, the veteran gaffer at the helm of Crystal Palace, contemplates his next moves, he’ll need to navigate through encounters against Nottingham Forest, followed by Newcastle and Tottenham, after the international recess.

A National Blow

Eze’s impressive outings in the English top-flight haven’t gone unnoticed on the international stage. His talent earned him a maiden England cap as the Three Lions took on Malta in June. The subsequent month saw him once again don the prestigious white jersey against Scotland.

However, with this injury sidelining him, dreams of further international glory will have to wait. England’s boss, Gareth Southgate, is poised to announce his squad for the upcoming fixtures, but Eze won’t feature in these plans. The English team will be locking horns in a friendly against Australia on 13 October, and more crucially, a Euro 2024 qualifier opposite Italy at the iconic Wembley Stadium is also on the horizon.

In Retrospect

Crystal Palace finds itself in a test of depth and strategy. With pivotal players like Eze missing in action, the challenge lies in how they recalibrate their approach in the fast-paced world of the Premier League. Time, as always in football, will tell.