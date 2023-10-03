Leipzig vs Man City: A Champions League Test for Guardiola’s Men

After cruising through the initial matches of the 2023/24 season, Manchester City face a pivotal moment as they lock horns with RB Leipzig. The recent wobbles for the English champions combined with the German side’s unwavering resolve makes this an encounter not to miss.

City’s Saxony Saga

Fresh from a dazzling start, City have tasted the bitterness of back-to-back defeats. The unexpected 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup was followed by an even more surprising 2-1 loss to Wolves. The absence of the fulcrum that is Rodri, due to suspension, might explain a part of this.

However, Leipzig, awash with their own form, presents a very different challenge. The German side must still be ruing not securing the full three points after leading 2-0 against Bayern Munich. Yet, like City, they clinched a 3-1 triumph in the opening round of the Champions League.

The Setting

Location: Leipzig, Germany

Stadium: Red Bull Arena

Date: Wednesday, 4 October

Kick-off: 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

Officials: Referee: Artur Dias (POR); VAR: Tiago Martins (POR)

Recent Duels

Leipzig and City’s last four tussles resulted in:

Leipzig: 1 victory

City: 2 victories

Draws: 1

Most Recent Clash: A 7-0 thumping in favour of City (14 March 2023, Champions League).

Team Tales

Leipzig’s Injury Woes

Kevin Kampl’s hip injury during the Bayern draw is the latest in a list of ailments. The likes of Dani Olmo (knee sprain) and Timo Werner (back issue) are notable absentees. Willi Orban is also out with a knee problem. However, there’s the prospect of Benjamin Sesko making a start and Nicolas Seiwald stepping in for Kampl.

Predicted Lineup (4-2-2-2): Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Lukeba, Raum; Schlager, Seiwald; Simons, Carvalho; Sesko, Openda.

City’s Comebacks and Concerns

Rodri’s return will be a boost, especially given that his suspension doesn’t extend to UEFA competitions. While John Stones inches closer to fitness, Kevin De Bruyne’s absence continues to loom large.

Predicted Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic, Alvarez; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Broadcast Details:

UK: TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App

US: Paramount+, ViX

Canada: DAZN

The Champions League Crystal Ball

Leipzig’s high-octane style, epitomised by their speed and direct approach, caused Bayern significant trouble. City, on the back of their recent hiccups, might find it tricky to contain Marco Rose’s vibrant side. However Man City going winless in 3 games sounds almost impossible.

Prediction: RB Leipzig 1 – 3 Man City.