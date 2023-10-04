Report: Big Money Deal Keeps Premier Talent at Brighton’s Nest

Mitoma’s Brighton Commitment: A Symphony by the Sea

In a move that will have Brighton & Hove Albion fans humming in delight, the Japanese sensation Kaoru Mitoma has penned a new five-year contract, a little birdie (not a seagull, this time) from London World. This commitment comes after a fruitful season with the Seagulls, where Mitoma showcased his calibre on the English stage.

From the Land of the Rising Sun to Brighton’s Shoreline

His journey to the English coast began in the summer of 2021. Brighton, casting their net wide, reeled in Mitoma from J-League’s Kawasaki Frontale. Before settling down on the Brighton beach, he had a short stint at Union SG in Belgium. His Premier League debut season bore witness to an impressive 10 goals in 41 outings, coupled with five assists.

Deal Details: An Encore Worth Every Penny

London World further disclosed that this new musical score, which is Mitoma’s commitment to Brighton, comes with a tune of around £80,000-a-week. And the announcement? Expect the trumpets to sound within the next 24 hours. Leading this orchestra was lead agent Keisuke Sekine, ensuring Mitoma remains an integral note in Roberto De Zerbi’s ensemble at the American Express Community Stadium.

Brighton’s Charm: More than Just a Seaside Serenade

Last season, in a reflective moment, Mitoma shared, “The city has a good climate, the sea is close, so it’s a really good place to live in.” His fondness doesn’t end with the sea breeze or the city’s ambience. Brighton’s ardent supporters, who raise their voices in harmonious support both at home and away, have captured his heart. He expressed, “I feel a real warmth, they are really exceptional supporters. The staff behind the scenes are good people too, I am very happy here.”

His symphony with Brighton continues as he looks ahead, “I have gained good experience trying to get used to the new environment and am looking forward to doing even better next season.”

Brighton’s Ballad Beats European Heavyweights

Age 26, and at the peak of his prowess, Mitoma didn’t lack suitors. The echelons of European football, including stalwarts like Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United, were all hoping to lure him away with their siren songs. Yet, Brighton’s ballad resonated the most, ensuring the maestro remains by the sea for the foreseeable future.