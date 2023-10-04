Report: Man United’s Next Power Player by 2026?

The Red Theatre’s Financial Drama: Ratcliffe’s Takeover Tango

The mighty Old Trafford, home to Manchester United, might soon hear a different tune. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s recent takeover gambit is an unfolding narrative, one which promises to introduce a fresh act to this play by 2026.

A Retweaked Offer

In the ever-evolving football scene, it seems Ratcliffe has played his cards right. After the revelation that the Glazer clan harbours intentions of holding onto their precious slice of the Manchester pie, Ratcliffe took it upon himself to rework his approach.

Instead of gunning for the whole treasure chest right from the off, his newly minted proposition details a phased approach. Starting with a minority stake, the British magnate hopes to methodically expand his shareholdings, ultimately eyeing majority reign by 2026.

What Lies Ahead for the Glazers?

For fans, the mere thought of the Glazers at the helm for another three years could be a bitter pill to swallow. Football Insider reports that, ideally, Ratcliffe’s contingent would fancy sealing the majority takeover within this calendar year. However, as discussions meander, alternative routes are now under scrutiny.

The Broader Picture

The global appeal of Manchester United isn’t lost on anyone, least of all Sheikh Jassim of Qatar, who seems keen to wrap his hands around every single share the club has to offer. Clearly, Ratcliffe and his associates at INEOS feel the urgency, striving to outpace Jassim’s advances.

Earlier, INEOS had set the cash registers ringing with an audacious bid, valuing the Red Devils in excess of £5 billion. They sought to seize the Glazers’ commanding 69% stake.

Divisions Within the Glazer Camp

The Athletic suggested back in April that not all is harmonious in the Glazer household. While Joel and Avram Glazer might be a tad hesitant to part with their shares – 21.9 million and 16.6 million, respectively – the other four Glazers are rumoured to be more inclined towards a comprehensive sale. This cluster collectively holds 71.7 million Class B shares.

In all likelihood, Ratcliffe’s journey to ascendency could potentially be paved by the acquisition of these very shares, granting him the leverage he craves in the voting corridors of the club.

Manchester United is more than just a football club; it’s a legacy. Every takeover bid, every change, impacts millions globally. With Ratcliffe’s intentions clear and the Glazers’ future strategies still a topic of debate, the theatre of dreams remains awash with speculation, strategy, and the ever-present passion of its fans. Only time will elucidate this financial tango’s victor.