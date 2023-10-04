Report: Liverpool’s Strategy for Thursday’s Europa Face-off draft

Liverpool’s European Night at Anfield: A Closer Look

Return to the European Stage

Four years have elapsed since Anfield buzzed with the electrifying atmosphere of a Europa League match. Come Thursday, that all changes. The anticipation is palpable as Liverpool, fresh from their recent Premier League exploits, brace themselves to face the robust Belgian side, Union Saint-Gilloise.

Last Time Out

Rewind to the past weekend in the English capital, where Liverpool faced a series of challenges and showed a commendable spirit against Tottenham. Though a last-minute mishap saw them leave empty-handed, there was much to admire, particularly the resilient nine-man defence.

Jürgen Klopp, the brains behind Liverpool’s operation, has a penchant for bouncing back. He’ll be eyeing a smooth sail this week, especially after a slightly shaky 3-1 triumph over LASK on the opening matchday. On the other side of the pitch, Union Saint-Gilloise drew the curtains with a stalemate against Toulouse.

The Essentials: Kick-off Details

Location: Anfield, Liverpool, England

Date: Thursday, 5th October

Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Referee: Morten Krogh Hansen (DEN)

VAR: Roi Reinshreiber (ISR)

Head-to-Head: Yet to Break the Ice

Neither side boasts a victory in this fixture. With no previous meetings, the slate is clean. Both will be itching to mark the inaugural face-off with a win.

Form Guide: Liverpool: WWWWL Union Saint-Gilloise: LDWWW

Tuning In: Broadcast Information

UK: TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX

Canada: DAZN

Lineup Insights

Liverpool:

The charismatic German tactician might mirror the squad that took the field against LASK. Despite missing the magic of Thiago and the injured Cody Gakpo, Klopp isn’t without his trump cards. The versatile Trent Alexander-Arnold seems set to reclaim his starting spot. Meanwhile, Anfield could see some youthful zest with Jarell Quansah anchoring the defence. Upfront, Darwin Nunez might spearhead the attack, flanked by fresh additions like Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo in midfield.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3): Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Konate, Tsimikas; Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott; Doak, Nunez, Jota.

Union Saint-Gilloise:

Few injury woes plague the Belgian visitors, except a cloud over Dennis Eckert. Alexander Blessin, having previously commanded Genoa, champions a three-man defence and seems intent on retaining this format against the Reds.

Predicted Union Saint-Gilloise Lineup (3-4-3): Moris; Mac Allister, Burgess, Leysen; Castro-Montes, Sadiki, Vanhoutte, Lapoussin; Amani, Nilsson, Puertas.

The Anfield Prediction

Union Saint-Gilloise, while atop the Belgian Pro League, might find it challenging against a varied Liverpool lineup at Anfield. With the visitors’ defence known to leak occasionally, Liverpool could seize these openings. Union, mirroring LASK, might muster some resistance, but a Reds’ victory seems the most probable outcome.

Final Score Prediction: Liverpool 2 – 0 Union Saint-Gilloise