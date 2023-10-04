Report: Chelsea’s Masterplan to Beat Man Utd for MLS Gem

Chelsea in Pole Position for MLS Prodigy Julian Hall

Amid the hustle and bustle of the Premier League, Chelsea are quietly manoeuvring behind the scenes to stay ahead in the hunt for the globe’s top emerging talents. Their latest mission? Secure the signature of MLS prodigy, Julian Hall, a gem also being watched by some of football’s elite.

Boehly’s Youth-Centric Vision

Since the takeover by Todd Boehly and the Clearlake group, Chelsea’s philosophy has revolved around injecting fresh talent into the squad. Djordje Petrovic, Malo Gusto, Cesare Casadei and Andrey Santos, among others, have all been ushered in. While the true fruits of this strategy may only emerge in a few years, it’s clear Chelsea is not content resting on their laurels.

The Evening Standard report that Chelsea’s scouting team, always with an eye on the next big thing, have been closely monitoring Julian Hall’s rise in the MLS.

🚨 Chelsea are set to battle with Manchester City, Manchester United and Real Madrid for the signature of MLS wonderkid Julian Hall. (Source: Evening Standard) pic.twitter.com/FjzjFDmkL9 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 4, 2023

Julian Hall: More Than Just A Prospect

Hall has not just made waves; he’s virtually tsunami-ed his way into the record books. Taking to the field for New York Red Bulls at merely 15 years and 190 days, he became the second youngest player to grace the MLS, only preceded by Freddy Adu’s debut in 2004 when he was 14 years and 306 days. Hall’s entry even pushed Bayern Munich’s star, Alphonso Davies, to the third spot on this illustrious list.

The European Dream

Despite committing his immediate future to NY Red Bulls with a professional contract signed in September, Hall’s European journey could commence sooner than many anticipate. His possession of a Polish passport greenlights his move to a European club even before he turns 18, opening doors wide for Chelsea, Man Utd, and others.

Chelsea has reportedly been keen on assessing Hall at Cobham for a trial. However, NY Red Bulls, recognising the asset they have, are likely to skip the pleasantries of a trial and instead seek a substantial transfer fee for this ‘generational talent’.

While moving under the expansive Red Bull umbrella by shifting to Salzburg or Leipzig remains a possibility for Hall, the magnetic pull of the Premier League and Chelsea’s assertive steps might be hard to resist.

Man Utd, often known for their youth recruitment, seems to be trailing in this race. With Chelsea seemingly accelerating their interest, a January transfer window move isn’t off the cards.

As the new year draws close, the Premier League giants might be gearing up for one of the most exciting bidding wars for America’s brightest young star.