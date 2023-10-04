Report: Arsenal Looming for Molineux Marvel?

Arsenal Eye Neto Amid Wolves’ Financial Struggles

While Arsenal’s aspirations have been crystal clear with their past acquisitions, it seems they might be setting their sights on another potential marquee signing. According to reports by Football Insider, Molineux’s star, Pedro Neto, has shown interest in making a move to a club with higher ambitions.

Gunners’ Prolonged Pursuit

Arsenal’s admiration for the Portuguese winger is no secret. Their attempts to secure his signature in the recent summer window fell short, but their pursuit hasn’t waned. Despite Wolves’ reluctance to part ways with Neto this coming January, sources indicate that the North London club remain eager.

Neto’s performances at the onset of the 2023-24 campaign haven’t gone unnoticed. If he maintains his stellar form, more suitors could emerge next summer. Football Insider’s revelations hint at a potential exit for Neto, especially considering Wolves’ ongoing Financial Fair Play concerns.

It’s worth noting that, despite offloading big names like Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes, Wolves’ FFP situation still seems precarious. A source close to the situation was quoted saying the club is “not totally out of the woods yet” in relation to FFP. Given this backdrop, even a substantial offer for Neto in 2024 might be hard for Wolves to decline, even though his contract is intact until 2027.

Neto’s Resilience and Contribution

Injuries plagued the young winger in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, limiting his appearances. But his resurgence this season speaks volumes of his character. Clocking every minute in the league’s seven games so far, Neto has contributed a goal and four assists.

Since his £16million switch from Lazio in 2019, he’s made a commendable impact at Molineux, with 12 goals and 17 assists in 118 appearances for Wolves.

While Arsenal’s interest in Neto is apparent, only time will unveil if the Gunners can finally secure the winger they’ve long desired.