Dean Jones: Manchester United May Need New Transfer Tactics

Manchester United’s Transfer Hurdles for Two Key Targets

A Challenging Transfer Window Ahead?

As the January transfer window looms, Manchester United find themselves in a rather challenging position regarding their pursuit of top-tier wide players. Rumours are rife that the club, amid an apparent rift between Jadon Sancho and head coach Erik ten Hag, is scouting for fresh talent to bolster their flanks.

The Juventus and Bayern Munich Dilemma

Two of the most heavily speculated names in the mix are Juventus’ Federico Chiesa and Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry. Chiesa, aged 25, has particularly been at the centre of transfer talks, considering the mounting speculation around his future in Turin.

On the other hand, the grapevine suggests that Bayern might entertain offers for their German international, Gnabry.

Yet, in a recent interaction with GIVEMESPORT, noted journalist Dean Jones has poured cold water on such claims, casting significant doubts over Manchester United’s chances of landing either of these talented players in the upcoming window.

“I think it’s unreasonable to expect that Chiesa or Gnabry are genuinely likely signings for United right now,” Jones commented.

The Chiesa Conundrum

Chiesa’s performances for Juventus this season have undeniably made him an invaluable asset. Jones further shared an insight into Chiesa’s situation at Juventus:

“Chiesa has been crucial in these early weeks for Juventus and I’m told a meeting is due next month to load him onto a new improved contract. If that discussion goes well then he’ll be on fresh terms to 2026 committed to the cause but also with his high valuation assured.”

The Unlikely Gnabry Departure

Turning his attention to Gnabry’s position at Bayern, Jones was equally sceptical:

“Gnabry is just going to be too important to Bayern this season for them to consider losing him. This team is going to need to really dig in throughout the season… Gnabry has just picked up an injury… and in Germany that’s seen as a blow – so this is a vital player to their current project and the prospect of him joining United in a few months time seems unlikely.”

The Broader Picture for United

It’s clear that both Chiesa and Gnabry are in vital phases of their respective careers. Chiesa has notched up four goals and an assist in seven Serie A matches this term, while Gnabry has marked his presence felt for Bayern, even scoring against Manchester United in the Champions League.

With Sancho’s chapter at Old Trafford seemingly drawing to a close, United’s agenda now shifts to the looming game against Brentford, following a series of losses. It promises to be a captivating few months for fans and pundits alike, watching the Red Devils’ transfer strategy unfold.