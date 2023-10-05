Guardiola’s Latest Gem Shines Bright in Germany

A Night in Leipzig: The Birth of a Prodigy

As European nights go, Manchester City’s clash with RB Leipzig had all the makings of a classic. The setting: Germany, with the intoxicating thrill of Champions League football in the air. Yet amidst the pantheon of stars, a name previously reserved for back pages and academy rundowns rose to the fore: Rico Lewis.

Playing away from home in a European setting is never an easy task, even less so for a teenager. Lewis, however, donning the sky blue, wove a narrative of class, confidence and a touch of audacity. Phil Foden’s opening goal had the young midfielder’s imprint all over it, as he deftly delivered the assist.

Guardiola’s Accolade: ‘One of the Best’

For a manager of Pep Guardiola’s stature to sit up and take notice, it takes a performance of genuine calibre. And Lewis’s night in Leipzig was exactly that.

“He played good, huh? What a player. What a player – 18-years-old,” Guardiola mused post-match. An endorsement of this magnitude from a manager with a portfolio including the likes of Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta speaks volumes. For Guardiola, Lewis’s game sense was particularly striking, as he moved with precision into pockets of space. “I’ve been a manager for 14-15 years, training unbelievable players…he’s one of the best I’ve ever trained, by far.”

Guardiola continued with his praises, talking to TNT Sports, noting Rico’s versatility, saying, “Just 18-year-old, has a huge personality, can play in four or five positions. He’s not scared, his defending is really good.” But it wasn’t without a hint of joviality, as Pep took a moment to jest about Lewis’s stature, playfully pointing out his lack of height.

Manchester City’s Journey: Beyond Leipzig

It’s worth contextualising Lewis’s performance against City’s recent patchy form. Suffering two consecutive defeats, first to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup and then Wolves ending their Premier League unbeaten run, the champions were arguably against the ropes.

Yet Guardiola, ever the visionary, remains undeterred by these minor setbacks. Reiterating his unwavering faith in his squad, he emphasised, “I’m not going to judge my team about the results. Both teams were maybe not the best performances…if you think I’m going to doubt the players…you’re wrong.”

Eyes on The Future

With Rico Lewis’s star clearly on the ascent, and Manchester City preparing for their next challenge against Arsenal, the future looks as exciting as ever for the blue half of Manchester.

As for the rest of us? We’ve just witnessed the birth of a footballing prodigy. The name Rico Lewis, previously whispered among academy walls, will soon be on everyone’s lips. And as Guardiola might say, he has everything—almost.