A Night of Heroes and Zeroes: Newcastle vs. PSG Ratings

Newcastle’s European Reverie: A Night at St James’ Park to Remember

The Hallowed Ground of St James’ Echoes with Glory

Under the twinkling lights of St James’ Park, the Magpies crafted an evening that will linger in the folklore of Tyneside for generations. The stadium, a cauldron of passion, witnessed a colossal Newcastle performance that left PSG, the French Champions, reeling.

The Magpies’ Flight Begins

It took Newcastle a mere 17 minutes to light up the European stage. It had been almost two decades since the last Champions League goal was netted here. But when Miguel Almiron calmly found the net, after an initial save by Donnarumma from Isak’s attempt, you could sense it was going to be a special night.

PSG, for all their flair, started with a moment of promise as Mbappe conjured up magic in the early minutes. Dembele’s volley sailed wide, a prelude of their evening to follow.

However, Newcastle grew in stature, orchestrating the tempo of the game. Chances flowed, and Almiron’s wizardry was evident. A free-kick on the edge, won by the very same dynamo, looked promising but the wall stood firm.

It was, ironically, PSG’s Marquinhos who catalysed the opening goal. His mistimed clearance met the persistent Guimaraes who set up Isak. Donnarumma’s heroics could only parry the shot to Almiron who gladly accepted the invitation.

VAR Intrigue and Newcastle’s Persistence

As the first half neared its close, Newcastle had another ace up their sleeve. Almiron, now the thorn in PSG’s defence, was fouled, leading to a set-piece opportunity. Trippier’s delivery, Donnarumma’s back-to-back saves, and the VAR’s scrutiny culminated in Burn’s header being justly awarded.

Resuming Hostilities

Emerging from the tunnel, PSG aimed to regain some semblance of control, but Newcastle had other plans. Sean Longstaff, piercing through the defence, met Trippier’s pass and placed his shot beyond the reach of PSG’s custodian.

Though PSG’s Hernandez found a glimmer of hope with a goal, Newcastle sealed the night in style. Schar, combining with Isak, struck a masterpiece from distance, an apt reflection of Newcastle’s brilliance on the night.

Magpies Ascend in Europe

The gravity of the result was immense. Not only did Newcastle top Group F but it marked Eddie Howe’s maiden European victory. As the euphoria settled, the 52,000 strong at St James’ serenaded their heroes, cherishing a night that will be etched in memory.

PSG’s Disarray

On the opposite end, PSG’s stars dimmed. Marquinhos faltered, Dembele was muted, and even the luminary Mbappe struggled. Questions will certainly loom over Luis Enrique’s tactics and system.

The Final Whistle

As the final whistle blew, the magnitude of the achievement was clear. Newcastle’s European journey has just begun, but this was a statement of intent. They’re not just here to participate, they’re here to conquer.

The Toon’s Titans: Newcastle’s Commanding Performance

Newcastle United

Nick Pope (GK): 7/10

For the initial forty-five, it seemed an easy night for Pope with nary a save to make. He may, however, rue the moment Hernandez’s header found the net.

Kieran Trippier (RB): 8/10

Trippier’s dead-ball prowess was evident throughout the night. An imposing figure on the flanks, he marched forward effectively while guarding his territory resolutely.

Fabian Schar (CB): 8/10

Schar’s impeccable evening peaked with a mesmerising strike. Ramos found himself stymied by the Swiss maestro’s presence.

Jamal Lascelles (CB): 8/10

Captain Lascelles showcased his leadership, staunchly repelling PSG’s offensive waves and rallying his comrades.

Dan Burn (LB): 8/10

Burn displayed adeptness both defensively, particularly against Dembele, and offensively, marking the scoresheet with a pivotal goal.

Sandro Tonali (CM): 8/10

Buzzing with energy, Tonali’s engine never ceased. Tonight was a testament to his significance in the Newcastle midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes (CM): 9/10

A virtuoso performance. Guimaraes was omnipresent, intercepting, tackling, and orchestrating moves from the heart of the pitch.

Sean Longstaff (CM): 8/10

Longstaff’s vigour complemented his midfield partners, crowned by a beautifully placed goal.

Miguel Almiron (RW): 9/10

The Paraguayan winger was a thorn in PSG’s side, persistently menacing down the right and playing a crucial role in the victory.

Alexander Isak (CF): 8/10

Isak’s powerful presence led the frontline, putting PSG’s defensive pillars Marquinhos and Skriniar under unyielding pressure.

Anthony Gordon (LW): 7/10

Gordon’s zeal and dedication were palpable, providing a glimpse into why Newcastle so ardently pursued him.

Substitutes:

Elliot Anderson (64′): 6/10

Jacob Murphy (70′): 6/10

Matt Targett (90′): N/A

Didn’t feature: Dubravka, Dummett, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Miley

Eddie Howe: 9/10

Howe’s tactical ingenuity was at the forefront. Newcastle’s midfield shape left PSG in disarray, earning him accolades.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Night to Forget

Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK): 6/10

Despite conceding four, Donnarumma showcased moments of sheer brilliance with a series of saves.

Achraf Hakimi (RB): 5/10

Although initially promising, Hakimi’s defensive acumen waned as the game progressed.

Marquinhos (CB): 3/10

A night to forget for the Brazilian, whose usually steady disposition faltered, culminating in a costly error.

Milan Skriniar (CB): 5/10

While less erratic than his counterpart, Skriniar still grappled to contend with Newcastle’s dynamic forwards.

Lucas Hernandez (LB): 5/10

Despite etching his name on the scorecard, Hernandez found himself frequently outmanoeuvred by Almiron.

Warren Zaire-Emery (CM): 7/10

The young midfielder’s industriousness was a silver lining, capped by his delightful assist for Hernandez’s goal.

Manuel Ugarte (CM): 5/10

Despite commendable effort, Ugarte was overwhelmed by the dynamism of Bruno and Tonali.

Ousmane Dembele (RW): 5/10

His fleeting moment of promise faded, leaving a void on the right-wing.

Randal Kolo-Muani (CAM): 3/10

Kolo-Muani’s subdued showing was emblematic of PSG’s struggles, failing to exert his influence.

Kylian Mbappe (LW): 3/10

For someone of his calibre, it was a surprisingly tepid display. The football world expected more.

Goncalo Ramos (CF): 3/10

The much-touted forward failed to leave a mark, eliciting relief among some Premier League onlookers.

Substitutes:

Bradley Barcola (55′): 6/10

Vitinha (65′): 6/10

Didn’t feature: Navas, Ruiz, Danilo, Mukiele, Soler, Tenas

Luis Enrique: 3/10

Enrique’s puzzle seemed incomplete, failing to synergise the talents of Dembele, Kolo