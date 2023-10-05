Celtic’s Late Agony: Pedro Seals Dramatic Win for Lazio

Celtic’s European Agony Deepens Under the Floodlights

Heartbreak at Celtic Park

On a typical European night at Celtic Park, the pulsating atmosphere was punctured by a late surge from Lazio. Celtic’s European dreams seemed to momentarily reignite when Kyogo Furuhashi gracefully slid the ball past Lazio’s keeper, igniting the passionate crowd early in the evening. However, the atmosphere turned sour when an unfortunate lapse in concentration allowed Matias Vecino a rare moment to glance home the equaliser.

A Game of Twists and Turns

Just when Brendan Rodgers’ troops believed they had clinched it with Luis Palma’s strike, the ever-controversial VAR had other plans. The digital adjudicator’s intervention silenced the roaring crowd, paving the way for a dramatic Italian finish in the dying embers. Pedro’s 95th-minute header was a dagger through Celtic’s heart.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid’s triumph over Feyenoord added salt to the wound. The stark reality? Celtic have been gasping for a Champions League home win for a decade. Two games into this season’s campaign, the men in green and white find themselves at the base of Group E, staring at an uphill battle to retain their European status.

Traffic Woes and Early Sparks

Glasgow’s notorious traffic ensured many fans missed the spectacle’s commencement. Those late to the scene missed a Celtic side bursting with early intent. Matt O’Riley’s vision found Kyogo, who didn’t hesitate to slide the ball beneath Ivan Provedel.

For the initial phases, Lazio seemed out of touch. But Vecino’s header, which agonisingly trickled over the line, reminded everyone of the lurking threat.

A Night of What-Ifs

Lazio sprang to life after the break, and Felipe Anderson should have put them ahead. Yet, Celtic’s resilience shone. Reo Hatate’s attempt following an O’Riley layoff brought the best out of Provedel.

Then came Palma’s moment – a strike that caused an eruption at Celtic Park. But VAR’s prolonged examination cruelly stole their joy.

The climax was agonising for the home supporters. Cameron Carter-Vickers was dispossessed, setting the stage for Matteo Guendouzi to cross. Pedro was there, planting his header past Joe Hart.

The Path Ahead

The daunting task of facing Atletico Madrid looms large for Celtic, a side still searching for their first points in this European campaign. Their domestic commitments resume against Kilmarnock, but it’s the European nights that will remain the focus for many.

Key Takeaways:

Celtic ‘s barren home run in the Champions League now extends to 11 games.

‘s barren home run in the Champions League now extends to 11 games. Lazio showcased their resilience, securing a victory after trailing for the first time in the UCL since 2000.

showcased their resilience, securing a victory after trailing for the first time in the UCL since 2000. Pedro’s winner for Lazio enters the record books as one of the latest in UCL’s recent history.

The match saw an unprecedented four Japanese players gracing the Champions League – a nod to the growing global influence in Europe’s elite competition.

Statistics Snapshot: Possession: Celtic 55% – 45% Lazio Shots: Celtic 11 – 9 Lazio On Target: Celtic 4 – 3 Lazio Corners: Celtic 4 – 3 Lazio Fouls: Celtic 10 – 15 Lazio

Stellar Performance: The maestro of the midfield, Luis Alberto, takes the accolade as Player of the Match.