Man United vs Brentford | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Man United vs Brentford

Manchester United host Brentford on Saturday. It is still early in the season, but this feels like a must win game for Erik ten Hag. United have had a miserable start to the season both on and off the pitch. That was compounded during the week when they lost to Galatasaray in the Champions League. They are in poor form in both competitions and they are losing a lot of matches. It is a bad habit to get in and Brentford are a dangerous opponent for them. They will be physically aggressive and if they get an early goal, the game could quickly get away from the home side.

There was a lot of positivity about Manchester United last season. They managed to get to two cup finals, winning one of them and returned to the Champions League. Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes were both in great form. It looked like an established pattern of play was being developed by ten Hag. That has quickly fallen to the wayside, with four defeats in seven Premier League matches. They need a win this weekend.

Brentford had an initial good start to the season without talisman Ivan Toney. The striker won’t be back until the New Year, but the Bees need to pick up regular points before then. Last weekend will feel like it was a missed opportunity when they failed to beat ten-man Nottingham Forest. They will go to Old Trafford with a positive attitude and try to take advantage of Manchester United’s poor form. If they get a quick start, the atmosphere could turn quickly.

Interesting stats

Manchester United have not lost three successive matches at Old Trafford in the Premier League era.

Brentford have lost eight points from leading positions this season. This is more than any other team in the league.

Key men

Fernandes

This has the feeling of a massive moment in the Manchester United season. They need their captain to step up and lead from the front. Bruno Fernandes has had an okay start to the season and doesn’t look as out of form as Marcus Rashford. However, there is more to come from him. If he starts to perform to the levels he can, the team’s form will improve. The Portuguese midfielder will be helped by the presence of Rasmus Hojlund. He now has a striker to play off and that relationship is one that will improve with more game time together. Two goals and one assist show that Fernandes has had some impact this season. He now needs to show consistency on a weekly basis.

Mbeumo

The importance of Bryan Mbeumo has increased following the suspension of Ivan Toney. He is now the talisman of the attack. From open play, he looks to carry the biggest threat with his positioning and movement. Meanwhile, his delivery from set pieces is very good and this is an avenue that Brentford could get success from this weekend. Andre Onana has looked uncomfortable this season and Brentford have the strengths to take advantage of that. The Cameroon international has four goals already this season. If Brentford get chances this weekend, they will want them to fall to Mbeumo. Without Toney, he is the best finisher in their side.

Team news

Sergio Reguilon is a doubt for this weekend. Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are out for a few more weeks yet. Lisandro Martinez won’t be back until 2024.

Ivan Toney is suspended until 2024, while Rico Henry is unlikely to be back this season. Shandon Baptiste, Joshua Dasilva, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Ben Mee are all unavailable.

Verdict

Neither team are in their peak position. Brentford are missing some key players and it has impacted their intense style of play. Their last two performances haven’t been great. However, Manchester United are in crisis at the moment. They desperately need a win and they will not be pleased to see Brentford come to town. This is a tricky game. The injuries that Brentford have mean that the home side should be able to edge it, but it will be nervy.

Manchester United 2-1 Brentford