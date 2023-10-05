Report: Gunners, Reds, and Red Devils in Race for Dutch Ace

Quinten Timber Catches the Eye of Premier League Giants

In the midst of Premier League giants positioning themselves for the next big signing, Quinten Timber, the dynamic Feyenoord midfielder, has surged ahead in the scouting lists of some of the most elite English clubs. According to 90min.

A Timber in the Heart of Midfield

Having stamped his authority in the Eredivisie last season, with Feyenoord lifting the title, Timber has ensured that he remains the talk among Europe’s top football echelons. In just seven league games this season, Timber has dazzled with a goal and three assists to his name.

Arsenal Connection: A Family Affair

While Timber’s skills and footballing acumen naturally draw attention, it’s hard to overlook the family connection he shares with Arsenal. Timber is the twin of Arsenal’s defensive stalwart, Jurrien. Unsurprisingly, the Gunners’ scouting trips to De Kuip have noted Quinten’s increasing influence in the middle of the park.

An Impressive Portfolio: Liverpool, Man Utd and More

It isn’t just Arsenal taking notice. Clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and even those abroad, including Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, have kept tabs on Timber’s evolving game. Despite such monumental appreciation, the Dutch maestro is yet to make his senior debut for the Netherlands.

Timber’s Future Ambitions

Back in August, while conversing with Voetbal International, Timber didn’t shy away from addressing his ambitions. “Yes, for sure. In the future of course. It would be nice to be able to take such a step. But that of course starts today, at Feyenoord. This season I want to show beautiful things. And we will see what the future brings. But that would certainly be nice, yes.”

Europe’s Elite on Alert

With Feyenoord teammate Santiago Gimenez also drawing interest, the Dutch club is surely at the centre of European football’s scouting network this season. However, Timber’s mix of talent and aspiration suggests that he’s poised for a headline transfer soon.