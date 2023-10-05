England’s October Squad: Bowen, Watkins Return to Spotlight

Re-emerging Premier League Talents

No one can argue against the dynamism the Premier League offers. Two names that have been flying high in the league this season are West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. Both are finding their way back into the England squad, set to challenge both Australia and Italy this October.

Strikers Shine Bright

Jarrod Bowen’s stint with five goals in a mere seven Premier League matches rightfully earns him a spot. Ollie Watkins, too, isn’t far behind, celebrating his recent hat-trick in a dominant performance against Brighton.

Yet, amidst these returns, the spotlight is conspicuously absent on West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse. Despite impressive performances since his move from Southampton, he’s not found favour this time around.

Stalwarts & Surprises

With Manchester United navigating their injury woes, Harry Maguire’s quest for form continues. Yet, he retains his place, demonstrating the faith Gareth Southgate places in his experience. Jordan Henderson, showcasing his mettle in the Saudi Pro League, joins the ranks once again.

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, however, hangs in the balance following an injury during their clash against Lens. With the Manchester City game looming, fans will be keeping a keen eye.

Debuts & Returns

Eddie Nketiah holds his breath, anticipating an England debut. Manchester City’s John Stones, fresh from recovery, is back in the line-up. And let’s not forget Fikayo Tomori, whose Serie A triumph with AC Milan last season speaks volumes, yet he’s only donned the England jersey thrice.

Regrettably, injuries and close calls mean we won’t be seeing Callum Wilson or Anthony Gordon this time.

Crucial October Showdowns

All eyes will be on Wembley come 13 October as England hosts Australia. But the real pressure cooker is the face-off with Italy in the Group C qualifier. With a six-point lead, a win against the Azzurri could cement England’s place in next year’s finals in Germany.

England’s Squad Breakdown for the Upcoming Internationals

Goalkeepers:

Sam Johnstone

Jordan Pickford

Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders:

Levi Colwill

Lewis Dunk

Marc Guehi

Harry Maguire

John Stones

Fikayo Tomori

Kieran Trippier

Kyle Walker

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Midfielders:

Jude Bellingham

Conor Gallagher

Jordan Henderson

Kalvin Phillips

Declan Rice

Forwards: