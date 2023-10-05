Report: Old Trafford Misfit Seeks Solace in Former Club?

Sancho’s Old Trafford Woes: A Return to Borussia Dortmund on the Horizon?

In the rapidly shifting landscape of football, relationships can strain and paths can change. Such is the case with Jadon Sancho and his current club, Manchester United.

From Bundesliga Stardom to Premier League Struggles

It’s been a tumultuous journey for Sancho since his celebrated move from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford in 2021. Acquired for an impressive £73m, the young winger’s trajectory at United has taken a concerning dip, especially under the management of Erik ten Hag. Notably absent from United’s lineup during their recent 3-1 loss to Arsenal, Sancho’s time at United appears to be riddled with tensions.

Post the Arsenal defeat, Ten Hag attributed Sancho’s absence to lacklustre training performances. However, in a candid retort on social media, the 23-year-old winger contested these claims, indicating he’s been “made a scapegoat for too long” and won’t let people speak untruths about him.

With the recent friction, whispers around Old Trafford suggest the bond between player and manager might be irrevocably damaged. Time has only seemed to solidify this sentiment; over a month since the infamous exclusion and still, Sancho remains distant from the first team.

Jadon Sancho would like to return to Borussia Dortmund in January. Several Bundesliga clubs are watching the Englishman, but the player only wants to join Dortmund at the moment. 🗞 @90min_Football #BVB pic.twitter.com/mIys60zkyB — BVB Newsblog (@bvbnewsblog) October 5, 2023

Dortmund Beckons Once Again?

As we delve deeper into the unfolding saga, Germany emerges as a potential escape route for the beleaguered winger. Several German clubs, it seems, are keenly observing the developments. Yet, from the undercurrents, it appears Dortmund holds a special place in Sancho’s heart – possibly his preferred destination amidst this storm.

With Sancho’s market value arguably impacted by recent events and the January transfer window’s typical reluctance for high-value trades, a temporary solution might be in the offing. A loan move to Dortmund, coupled with an option or obligation to buy come summer 2024, seems a plausible scenario.

While it’s been suggested by reports from 90min that Dortmund’s fondness for Sancho hasn’t waned over the years, Manchester United would be keen on recovering a substantial portion of their investment if a permanent deal surfaces.

Manchester United’s Stance

Despite Sancho’s discord, the club’s hierarchy appears to back Ten Hag, even amidst a wave of unsatisfactory results. United’s Premier League position is less than desirable, languishing at 10th. Add to that the disheartening commencement of their Champions League campaign, and one wonders if Sancho’s situation is a symptom of larger problems at Old Trafford.

However, should the managerial landscape shift, it may yet influence Sancho’s future trajectory with the Red Devils. For now, all eyes remain on January, as we await the next twist in this intricate tapestry of football relationships.