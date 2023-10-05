Report: Chelsea’s New Sponsorship More Than Just a Shirt Deal

Chelsea’s Visionary Sponsorship Deal with Infinite Athlete

Navigating through the intricate landscape of football sponsorships, Chelsea Football Club seems to have struck a goldmine. The sports technology firm, Infinite Athlete, who recently partnered with Chelsea for a whopping £43 million season-long deal, brings more to the table than initially met the eye.

🗣️ Infinite Athlete co-founder Charlie Ebersol on Chelsea's owners. "I would tell you that I am betting as much on Todd, Behdad and José as I am on the players on the pitch. From a batting-average perspective… they just don't miss." ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/ziVgd9ptiy — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) October 5, 2023

A Partnership Beyond the Pitch

According to the Evening Standard, the details of this intriguing partnership seem promising, to say the least. Not content with the ephemeral nature of traditional shirt sponsorships, Infinite Athlete’s vision extends beyond just a single season. Charlie Ebersol, the brainchild behind Infinite Athlete, suggests an overarching blueprint for the future.

“We had this idea about doing a one-year front-of-shirt deal,” Ebersol shared. Moving past traditional norms, he further stated, “We are not just a traditional front-of-shirt sponsor. We are doing social media tooling and other product stuff for the club.”

Expanding the Playing Field

Having consolidated its presence in the NFL, Infinite Athlete, birthed from the acquisition of injury analytics firm Biocore by Tempus Ex Machina, now seeks to imprint its expertise in the world of football. Ebersol’s ambitions with Chelsea are clear: a harmonious marriage of sports and technology, encompassing various facets from fan engagement to player performance.

“Frankly, we are open to doing a never-ending and larger partnership with Chelsea,” Ebersol affirms, underlining the expansive nature of their vision.

Embracing Technological Innovations

Chelsea, in its pursuit of excellence, hasn’t hesitated to integrate Infinite Athlete’s avant-garde solutions. The club is tapping into the potential of the AI-powered app to tackle their injury woes. Furthermore, the women’s team, led by Emma Hayes, is also making the most of the service.

🚨🗣 Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Athlete: “Frankly, we are open to doing a never-ending and larger partnership with Chelsea.”#CFC (@NizaarKinsella) pic.twitter.com/mlE4c57vKT — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) October 5, 2023

On this integration, Ebersol shed light on the profound nature of their collaboration: “They are using us on social media, broadcast, fan engagement, player performance, and health and safety.” This resonates with his earlier claim: “It is the first time, as far as I am aware, when a front-of-shirt partner is really integrated into the team.”

Final Thoughts

In the constantly evolving realm of sports sponsorships, Chelsea’s alliance with Infinite Athlete sets a benchmark. While the immediate financial implications are evident, it’s the vision of a holistic, long-lasting partnership that truly captures the imagination.