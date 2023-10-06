A Tad Predictable: VAR Changes, Rodri-less Life, ten Ha’s!

EPL Index’s Weekly Prediction Show: A Tad Predictable

On this episode Tadiwa is joined by Guy Drinkel to preview and predict Premier League matchweek 8, with big games up and down the league.

The pair unfortunately have to discuss the refereeing standard in the Premier League…again. In the wake of the Spurs vs Liverpool game they ask what needs to change with VAR, and probably more importantly simplifying the rules for seemingly struggling referees. Tadiwa pleads for the use of microphones by the refs and VAR as supporters both at home and in the stadium need to be privy to the process.

Also the big game of the weekend is of course Arsenal vs Man City on Sunday afternoon, the duo discuss how City may deal without Rodri as the Citizens have suffered back to back domestic defeats without their midfield beacon. Against Wolves Pep played Kovacic and Nunes in a double pivot, both players undoubtedly great players, but neither provide defensive stability, Guy asks whether Kalvin Phillips should finally get a go to perhaps provide better balance. Now with John Stones seemingly back in contention the England international could perhaps fill the defensive midfield void.

Tadiwa and Guy whilst previewing the Man United Brentford match discussed the pressure facing Erik ten Hag at the Red Devils at the moment. They wouldn’t be surprised if the London side piled on this weekend as Thomas Frank’s side do suit playing on the counter attack. Considering this podcast was recorded before the Galatasaray embarrassment will the Dutchman survive beyond this match?

