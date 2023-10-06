Report: West Ham Quietly Become Europe’s Silent Juggernaut

The Irons’ European Waltz: West Ham’s Dance with Destiny

Amid the cacophonous echos of the Europa League, a quiet but formidable force is making its presence felt. A force that’s redefining records and brushing aside traditional powerhouses. Yes, we’re talking about West Ham.

A Journey Paved with Gold

There’s something poetic about Thursday evenings in Europe, and West Ham seem to be crafting quite the story. A dance with Freiburg, a swift pas de deux, and just like that, a new unbeaten record was inked in the annals of European football history. The score: 17 unbeaten games. Their chutzpah was unmatched; the crescendo reached when Nayef Aguerd slid one past Freiburg, clinching a monumental victory for David Moyes’ brigade.

West Ham’s Record Unbeaten Run

18 Aug 2022 – West Ham 3-1 Viborg – Europa Conference League

25 Aug 2022 – Viborg 0-3 West Ham – Europa Conference League

8 Sep 2022 – West Ham 3-1 FCSB – Europa Conference League

15 Sep 2022 – Silkeborg 2-3 West Ham – Europa Conference League

6 Oct 2022 – Anderlecht 0-1 West Ham – Europa Conference League

13 Oct 2022 – West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht Europa Conference League

27 Oct 2022 – West Ham 1-0 Silkeborg – Europa Conference League

3 Nov 2022- FCSB 0-3 West Ham – Europa Conference League

9 Mar 2023 – AEK Larnaca 0-2 West Ham – Europa Conference League

16 Mar 2023 – West Ham 4-0 AEK Larnaca – Europa Conference League

13 Apr 2023 – Gent 1-1 West Ham – Europa Conference League

20 Apr 2023 – West Ham 4-1 Gent – Europa Conference League

11 May 2023 – West Ham 2-1 AZ – Europa Conference League

18 May 2023 – AZ 0-1 West Ham – Europa Conference League

7 Jun 2023 – Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham – Europa Conference League Final

21 Sep 2023 – West Ham 3-1 Backa Topola – Europa League

5 Oct 2023 – Freiburg 1-2 West Ham – Europa League

Old Legacy, New Champions

Comparisons and hallowed records often mix in football. Remember 1968? When Don Revie’s Leeds wrote history with a 16-game unbeaten streak. Or that spellbinding Tottenham spell in the 70s? Well, those records have now been superseded. The Irons have set the gold standard.

But let’s rewind a bit. The journey began with a little-known Serbian outfit, Backa Topola. Victory there was the prologue to what would be an enviable European saga. The narrative saw Declan Rice, before he pursued greener pastures at Arsenal, etching his name alongside the great Bobby Moore, lifting a major European trophy. A scene that’s rare and cherished in the Hammers’ folklore.

The Irons’ European Formula

The art of consistency is a tough one to master, especially on the grand European stage. Yet, West Ham appear to have found the secret recipe. Comparisons with Liverpool or Manchester United’s European runs seem almost trivial now. Even Manchester City’s impressive 15-game streak falls short.

When we dissect the numbers, the prowess becomes even more evident. 16 victories out of 17. The only hiccup, a slight stumble against the Belgians, Gent, which they immediately corrected with a resounding 4-1 triumph in the return fixture.

The Road Ahead

Yet, in this tapestry of wins, a daunting challenge looms. A trip to Greece, to lock horns with the formidable Olympiacos on the 26th of October. Followed by a reciprocal fixture in London and then tussles against familiar foes, Backa Topola and Freiburg. If the Hammers maintain their momentum, a record of 21 unbeaten games could be on the horizon.

As Christmas draws closer and West Ham looks forward, they must be asking: Can this magical European waltz continue?