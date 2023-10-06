Liverpool Player Ratings as Gravenberch and Jota Seal Europa Deal

Liverpool’s Europa Dance Continues with Union Saint-Gilloise Showdown

Liverpool continue to flaunt their continental ambitions, racking up another victory in their Europa League journey with a 2-0 win over Belgian outfit, Union Saint-Gilloise. It might not have been a showcase of the Reds’ glittering best, but a few individual performances stood out, particularly that of Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch, the Shining Light

Arriving at Anfield with a whopping £34.5m tag, fresh from his stint at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch was the epitome of grace on the field. His impressive 79 minutes saw him find the net, a crucial contribution to the evening’s success.

Liverpool’s second was delivered by Diogo Jota, fending off a late surge of energy from the visitors.

Anfield Encounter

Union’s Anthony Moris, decked in his keeper’s gloves, knew he was in for an eventful evening. And Liverpool didn’t disappoint. An early deflection aimed at Salah was expertly parried by Moris. Not too long after, a potential goal from Gravenberch, followed by a tap-in by Darwin Nunez, was ruled out – offside.

For all of Liverpool’s fiery offence, Union took their time, with their first real threat coming after 20 minutes. A surge of confidence coursed through the Belgians, and they soon found themselves in the spotlight – Gustaf Nilsson lofting a promising header over the bar.

But as the first half approached its curtain call, Moris’ grasp faltered. Failing to keep hold of a Trent Alexander-Arnold shot, Gravenberch pounced, scoring the rebound.

A host of changes from Klopp ushered in the second half. Among the notable moments was the Mac Allister face-off, with brothers Alexis and Kevin lining up on opposing sides.

Yet, Union Saint-Gilloise wasn’t to be easily written off. Their resilience was evident as they ventured further into Liverpool’s half. But their hopes were dashed with Jota’s late goal, a clinical finish that sent Moris the wrong way.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson (GK) – 5/10: A questionable evening for the Brazilian shot-stopper.

– 5/10: A questionable evening for the Brazilian shot-stopper. Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7/10: Spearheaded the first goal, showcasing defensive mettle too.

– 7/10: Spearheaded the first goal, showcasing defensive mettle too. Ibrahima Konate – 7/10: Held the fort with only a few missteps.

– 7/10: Held the fort with only a few missteps. Jarell Quansah – 7/10: A steady performance, barring a potential penalty situation.

– 7/10: A steady performance, barring a potential penalty situation. Kostas Tsimikas – 6/10: Solid defensively, yet offensively lacking the final touch.

– 6/10: Solid defensively, yet offensively lacking the final touch. Midfield Trio : Elliott (5/10) failed to make a mark, Endo (5/10) still seems to be finding his rhythm, while Gravenberch (8/10) dazzled.

: Elliott (5/10) failed to make a mark, Endo (5/10) still seems to be finding his rhythm, while Gravenberch (8/10) dazzled. Forwards: Salah (6/10) was subbed early, Nunez (6/10) showcased some missed opportunities, and Jota (7/10) ended with a mix of errant shots and a superb finish.

Subs & Strategy

Klopp (7/10) was evidently cautious, fielding a strong line-up and fortifying it post the interval. Diaz, Mac Allister, Jones, Gomez, and Szoboszlai made appearances, ensuring Liverpool’s engine ran smoothly until the end.

Final Whistle

The Reds’ Europa journey seems to be on track. With two wins in the bag, they’ll be aiming for consistency and dominance in games to come. And as for the man of the night? Without a doubt, it was Ryan Gravenberch.