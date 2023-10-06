West Ham’s Tactical Triumph Over SC Freiburg

West Ham’s Europa Mastery Continues in Freiburg Face-off

When West Ham stepped onto SC Freiburg’s turf, it wasn’t just about the Europa League; it was about making a mark in European history. With a win over Freiburg, the Hammers would set an English record, and the passion was palpable.

A Soaring Start for The Irons

It was a sight to behold as Lucas Paqueta found himself perfectly aligned with Jarrod Bowen’s meticulously timed cross, propelling the ball into the net. West Ham had kicked off with an audacious lead. Their vibrant energy in the first half was nearly palpable. With Bowen and Mohammed Kudus turning up the heat, Freiburg’s defence seemed rather rattled.

The statistics echoed West Ham’s dominance: by the break, Freiburg had managed a singular shot on target, easily handled by Lukasz Fabianski. The story might have been of West Ham’s tantalising play, but they held a slim advantage. They needed more.

Freiburg Fights Back

Post-halftime, the narrative shifted dramatically. West Ham, who had seemed so in command, were taken aback when Roland Sallai deftly levelled the scores. Freiburg’s Lucas Holer had a golden opportunity to turn the tables completely, but fate wasn’t on his side. With an open goal beckoning, he fired his shot over the bar.

What followed next was unexpected and yet quintessentially football. Nayef Aguerd capitalised on a lapse in judgement by Freiburg’s keeper, Noah Atubolu. Ward-Prowse’s corner met Aguerd’s head, and just like that, the lead was restored.

West Ham’s Resilience Proves Critical

“Tonight’s game was a challenging one for us,” James Ward-Prowse later confessed. The unexpected comeback from Freiburg in the second half had forced West Ham to recalibrate their strategy multiple times. “Despite expecting Freiburg’s strength in set-pieces, it was a pleasant surprise to clinch a goal from a corner,” he mused.

West Ham might have showcased a formidable attacking drive in the initial phase, but their finishing left room for improvement. Several opportunities went begging – moments where the side, who currently sit seventh in the Premier League, should have been more clinical.

Their previous game’s hero, Kudus, once again showcased his flair, but the finish, more often than not, eluded the Hammers.

Looking Forward

West Ham’s ability to regain control and fend off a potential second onslaught from Freiburg post-Aguerd’s goal demonstrated a growth in their tactical acumen. The win saw them topping Group A with a full house of six points. David Moyes will now be setting his sights on their upcoming clash against eighth-placed Newcastle United.

In the aftermath, the numbers speak for themselves:

Possession: Freiburg 55% – West Ham 45%

Shots: 11 each

Shots on Target: 5 each

Corners: Freiburg 3 – West Ham 4

Fouls: Freiburg 8 – West Ham 6

All said and done, West Ham have firmly established themselves as the team to beat, achieving a record 17 games unbeaten in European competitions – a commendable feat that sets them apart.