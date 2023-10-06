Report: Manchester United’s Takeover Fate Hangs in Balance

Man Utd’s Ownership Tug-of-War: Qatari Group and Ratcliffe’s High Stakes

Drama Unfolds at Old Trafford

In the high-stakes world of football ownership, the battle for control of Manchester United, one of the sport’s most storied franchises, is reaching fever pitch. The Qatari group’s determination remains unwavering, holding fast to their £5 billion bid for the club. And yet, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the British billionaire with an insatiable appetite for top-tier assets, threatens to unsettle this play.

Ratcliffe’s Unexpected Turn

Emerging details, as reported by The Times, suggest the Glazer family, United’s current custodians, are giving earnest consideration to Ratcliffe’s fresh proposal of £1.5 billion for a 25% stake. This move could potentially pave the way for a phased takeover of the iconic club. With sources describing the billionaire’s offer as both “feasible” and captivating, this dance of figures and interests is far from its final act.

A Game of Strategy and Intent

In a twist of financial strategy, Ratcliffe’s revised offer seems to subtly challenge the Qatari group, helmed by Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad al-Thani. Observers familiar with the saga hint that Ratcliffe’s bid revision could be a manoeuvre aimed at coaxing the Qatari consortium into raising their hand. However, with an unwavering resolve, the Qatari faction views the £6 billion valuation the Glazers have on the club as excessive, especially considering the team’s less-than-stellar performance and the club’s looming £1 billion debt. Add to that the undeniable need for a massive revamp of the Old Trafford facilities, and the Qatari’s stance becomes even clearer.

Ratcliffe’s Influence: More Than Just Shares

There’s more to this saga than just numbers. Deep-rooted within this business tug-of-war are questions surrounding Ratcliffe’s actual influence if he only owns a 25% stake. Moreover, the football cognoscenti ponder the depth of investment Ratcliffe would channel into the club. All said, if Ratcliffe’s long-term ambition involves his petrochemical giant, Ineos, taking the reins of the club, the Glazers might just be enticed.

Initially, Ratcliffe’s offer, which aligned with the Glazers’ valuation, made him the leading contender to clinch the Red Devils. Now, his recalibrated proposition averts a potential legal challenge since it includes a blend of both A and B shares, addressing concerns of some shareholders.

What Lies Ahead?

This intriguing play of billionaires and consortiums showcases the rich tapestry of football club ownership. While the endgame remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Old Trafford is the coveted jewel, and its eventual owner will shape its future trajectory.