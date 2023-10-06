Report: West ham Winger Lures Liverpool Amid Contract Delays

Liverpool’s Growing Interest in Jarrod Bowen

The Merseyside club’s interest in West Ham United’s Jarrod Bowen is not recent news. However, the intensity of the murmurs around Anfield has recently amplified.

Bowen’s Contract Talks Stalling

Bowen, 26, a dynamic figure in the West Ham frontline, is reportedly entangled in somewhat protracted contract negotiations. TalkSport has shed light on these discussions, highlighting the snail-paced movement of these talks.

This delay has seemingly sparked renewed Liverpool interest. Notably, insiders from Bowen’s camp are suggesting that they are well informed about Liverpool viewing the speedster as a fitting heir to Mohamed Salah.

While Newcastle United lurk around as another keen observer, the attention from Liverpool can’t be downplayed.

Consistency Becoming Bowen’s Middle Name

In the ever-demanding Premier League, Bowen has shown he’s more than just another English player. With a tally of five goals in the initial seven matches this term, he’s just a goal shy of his entire previous season’s total.

His exemplary form has not escaped the watchful eyes at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s mastermind, has on various occasions, expressed his esteem for Bowen’s style of play. He’s consistently been marked as a player who could seamlessly fit into the Reds’ lineup, especially if Salah ever chooses to leave Merseyside.

While speculations about a whopping £60m price tag, as suggested by West Ham’s Michail Antonio, continue to float, the season’s progression will be crucial in deciding whether such a valuation is justified.

Alternatives and Future Prospects

A section of Liverpool supporters might wonder if Bowen is the right fit, especially with other potential targets like Pedro Neto in the fray. But, considering the long-standing interest Liverpool has shown in the West Ham attacker, there seems to be a strategy in play, possibly rooted deep within the analytics.

For now, the pendulum seems to be swaying more towards Bowen penning a fresh deal with West Ham. But until that ink dries, one can’t help but feel that this narrative will be revisited time and time again.