Pogba’s Juventus Tenure Tarnished by Positive B Sample

In the world of football, rarely has a transfer saga taken such an unforeseen twist. Paul Pogba, who made headlines last July by opting for a Juventus return after his Manchester United contract came to an end, is now confronting an entirely different kind of spotlight.

BBC Sport have reported that the midfielder’s B sample from a recent drugs test also returned positive. This follows last month’s suspension after Pogba’s initial sample revealed unanticipated amounts of testosterone.

A Snapshot into the Testing Day

The seasoned French player, despite not taking the field, was selected for an unscheduled drug test post-Juventus’ triumphant 3-0 outcome at Udinese on 20 August. The implications of such a positive result could be severe, with possible bans ranging from two to four years for doping violations.

Nado Italia, when discussing the initial findings, pointed out the presence of “non-endogenous testosterone metabolites” which supported the “exogenous origin of the target compounds”.

Paul Pogba’s representative, Rafaela Pimenta, staunchly defended her client, underscoring, “Paul Pogba has always strived to uphold the rules.”

Pogba’s Turbulent Times in Turin

Rejoining the Old Lady was thought to be a homecoming for Pogba. Yet, since his return, the narrative has been more about his prolonged absences rather than his presence. A series of injuries meant he missed the World Cup and has only managed to clock 51 minutes this season against teams like Bologna and Empoli.

For context, last season saw him grace the field for a mere 162 minutes across all competitions, contributing no goals. Adding to the growing list of concerns, Juventus’ gaffer, Massimo Allegri, recently alluded to a back issue Pogba developed post the Empoli match.

As the story unfolds, it remains to be seen how this chapter in Pogba’s illustrious career concludes. With “Drugs Test” now interwoven with the keywords “Paul Pogba” and “Juventus”, the coming months promise intense scrutiny for the World Cup winner.