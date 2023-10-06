Report: Villa’s Record Signing Commits to Five More Years

Ollie Watkins Cements His Commitment to Aston Villa

From Brentford Brilliance to Villa’s Vanguard

Aston Villa’s star striker, Ollie Watkins, has sealed a fresh five-year commitment, ensuring he’ll be dazzling the Midlands until at least 2028. For those familiar with Watkins’ journey, this is a testament to his meteoric rise in English football. After all, it was only in 2020 that he switched allegiances from Brentford to Villa for a cool £28m, setting a club record at the time.

Watkins’ remarkable consistency is evident. Notching 15 goals in the previous campaign, he played a pivotal role in securing Villa’s coveted European position. Impressively, he’s hit the double digits in terms of goals each season since his arrival.

Reflecting on his decision, Watkins said:

“I feel like this is the best place for me to play my football. I’ve still got a lot to achieve here.”

Humble Beginnings of a Football Star

It’s no secret that Watkins’ journey to Villa Park wasn’t handed on a silver platter. Emerging from Exeter City’s renowned academy, he sharpened his skills with a loan stint at Weston-super-Mare in the realm of non-league football. But it was his 2017 move to Brentford that put him firmly on the radar.

Three seasons with the Bees, laden with stunning form, led Aston Villa to bring Watkins on board in a move that has since proved invaluable. A recent hat-trick in a smashing 6-1 victory against Brighton propelled his goal tally to 50 for the Villains. This didn’t escape the keen eyes of England manager Gareth Southgate, resulting in Watkins’ national call-up — his first since March 2022.

In a heartfelt message to the fans, Watkins expressed, “It’s definitely been a memorable week for me, one I’ll never forget. I’m very grateful… I’m so happy that a lot of people have been here on this journey with me.”