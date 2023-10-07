Report: Rangers’ Managerial Hunt Takes Fresh Twist

The Quest for Rangers’ Next Skipper

In the twisting saga of Rangers’ quest for their next managerial maestro, the latest chapter delivered quite a shocker. The streets of Ibrox buzzed with whispers of Frank Lampard, the ex-Chelsea and Everton mastermind, donning the famous blue mantle. Alas, those whispers were quelled before they could mature into louder conversations as reported by BBC Sport.

The Intrigue Around Lampard

Lampard, whose managerial endeavours trace back to the green pastures of Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park, once seemed like a prime contender. The allure of the 45-year-old tactician, fresh off a brief caretaker escapade at Chelsea that concluded just months ago, sparked genuine excitement amidst the Rangers faithful.

Indeed, sources alluded to behind-the-scenes dialogues between Lampard and the key decision-makers at Ibrox. A dance of possibility between the celebrated ex-England midfielder and a club hungering for the next phase of their storied journey.

The Ibrox Predicament

With Michael Beale’s abrupt departure after a disheartening display against Aberdeen, Rangers found themselves at a crossroad. This wasn’t just any loss; it was their third tumble in the Scottish Premiership in a mere seven games, sealing the fate of the ex-Queens Park Rangers leader.

The abruptness of Beale’s exit, less than twelve moons after his grand unveiling, left the club in a limbo. In the aftermath, Steven Davis and Alex Rae took the reins, albeit temporarily. Their stewardship, however, began on shaky ground, marked by a dispiriting European fall to Aris Limassol.

The Path Forward

And so, as the Ibrox giants march on, with their gaze fixed on a Sunday face-off against St Mirren in Paisley, Lampard’s shadow will not loom in their immediate future. The former midfield dynamo won’t grace the final stages of the selection ordeal, set to unfurl in the coming week.

While the journey to unearth Rangers’ next leader is fraught with anticipation, one thing’s for certain – Ibrox’s corridors won’t echo with Lampard’s strategic musings, at least not this time around.