Report: Bundesliga Starlet Draws Premier League Glances

The Premier League Tug of War: Openda at the Centre

In the dizzying world of football, Loïs Openda stands out. Having dazzled in the Bundesliga, he’s now catching the discerning eyes of two of the Premier League’s giants.

Manchester United Joins the Hunt

The ink had barely dried on Openda’s transfer papers from Ligue 1’s RC Lens to RB Leipzig when murmurs of his Premier League aspirations began. Leipzig had handed over a cool €38.5 million (excluding bonuses) for the young Belgian. Yet, recent revelations hint that his stint in Germany might be a mere pitstop.

Whispers have been circulating, courtesy of Sky Deutschland, suggesting Openda has a nifty little release clause in his contract, floating between a staggering €80m-90m. It’s worth noting this won’t come into play until 2025. Thus, Leipzig, perhaps unsurprisingly, is taking a “keep calm and carry on” approach to their striker’s future, especially given his sterling performance of five goals and two assists in just ten games.

It’s no secret Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have an eye on Openda. The prodigious talent spent two years, between 2020 and 2022, dazzling on loan at Vitesse. However, that’s not the full story.

The Liverpool Angle

“You have already seen, with Dominik Szoboszlai, that Liverpool have predominantly positive experiences with players from RB Leipzig,” reported Christian Falk, adding fuel to the fire. There’s an undeniably promising synergy between Leipzig and Liverpool’s playing styles. This, naturally, puts Openda in a rather enviable position.

In fact, the past few years have seen a mini pipeline from RB Leipzig to Liverpool. Naby Keïta and Ibrahima Konaté donned the iconic red, acquired for €60m and €40m respectively. Whilst Konaté continues to shine at Anfield, Keïta moved on to Werder Bremen after an underwhelming five-year stint.

It’s More Than Just Openda

But the football grapevine doesn’t just stop with Openda. Another notable mention is Xavi Simons. The ex-Eredivisie star has formed a spectacular attacking partnership with Openda at Leipzig. Europe’s crème de la crème are circling. Manchester City and Barcelona are showing keen interest in the PSG loanee.

A Story Yet to Unfold

It seems the tussle between Man United and Liverpool for Openda’s signature is only heating up. As the striker continues his ascendancy, one can’t help but feel that the Bundesliga might just be a temporary stage in the grander theatre of his career. Whether it’s the red of Manchester or the allure of Anfield that ultimately captures his heart, remains a thrilling tale in waiting.