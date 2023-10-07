McTominay’s Late Brace Rescues Man United: Player Ratings

Manchester United’s Late Drama Unleashes Sleeping Theatre of Dreams

Match Recap: Manchester United vs Brentford

As if scripted from the annals of football folklore, Manchester United came from behind to snatch victory from the jaws of a determined Brentford side. They’ve been christened the ‘comeback kings’ before, and they lived up to that moniker this Premier League afternoon.

The Curtain Raiser

The match was somewhat cagey in the beginning, epitomised by Aaron Hickey’s hopeful strikes from distance. United’s first moment of potency arose from a goal-kick – a bolt from the blue as Bruno Fernandes sent Mason Mount scampering, only for Ethan Pinnock’s resolute defending to snuff out the danger.

And Brentford drew first blood. After Casemiro lost the ball in a dangerous area, an opportunistic Brentford caught United napping. Victor Lindelof’s attempt to intervene went in vain as the ball fortuitously fell to Mathias Jensen, whose shot – albeit not the most powerful – found its way past Andre Onana.

Brentford’s Tenacity Meets United’s Frustration

Throughout the game, Marcus Rashford – usually so sharp and incisive – struggled to break free from Brentford’s defensive clutches. Brentford could’ve furthered their lead, with Jensen’s prowess from set pieces constantly lurking. A major scare came from a long throw-in; United barely clearing their lines to keep the deficit at one.

It wasn’t all one-way traffic, though. In a rare moment of creative spark, Rasmus Hojlund attempted a cheeky effort that ended up in the side-netting. Onana was called into action to parry away a stinging shot from Neal Maupay as the match inched closer to its climax.

United’s Unwavering Belief

The Old Trafford faithful have seen it many times before. The clock ticks away, but the belief never wanes. Scott McTominay, having been introduced late, thought he’d levelled the scores, only for VAR to rule it out for an offside.

However, with the clock deep into injury time, McTominay became United’s saviour. Diogo Dalot’s attempt was pushed into the path of the tireless Scotsman, who made no mistake this time. And in the dying embers, it was McTominay again, flicking in Harry Maguire’s header to send the stadium into euphoria.

Star Performers

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana (5/10): His shaky moment for Jensen’s goal marred an otherwise decent display.

Central Defence: Both Jonny Evans (7/10) and Harry Maguire (7/10) were assured, with Maguire assisting the winner.

Victor Lindelof (4/10), despite being productive offensively, had lapses in defence.

Casemiro (3/10): A day to forget for the midfield stalwart.

Bruno Fernandes (5/10) and Mason Mount (4/10) seemed out of sync, struggling to impact the game.

Rasmus Hojlund (6/10) put in the effort but lacked the service.

Brentford’s Battalion:

Thomas Strakosha (5/10): A commendable debut despite the dramatic end.

Defence: Mads Roerslev (6/10), Kristoffer Ajer (7/10), Ethan Pinnock (6/10) and Aaron Hickey (7/10) were all instrumental in frustrating United.

Midfield: Mathias Jensen (7/10) was a standout, with his goal and set-piece threat.

In the Dugout

Erik ten Hag (6/10) must’ve had his heart in his mouth. His United side made it difficult for themselves but showed incredible resolve. On the other side, Thomas Frank (6/10) saw his Brentford side execute the plan to near perfection, but football, as always, is a game of moments.

Player of the Match: Undoubtedly, the late hero – Scott McTominay.