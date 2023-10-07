Hatate Shines as Celtic Dominate Kilmarnock 3-1

Celtic’s Commanding Victory Over Kilmarnock: A Closer Look

Celtic’s Dominance Continues

The Scottish Premiership witnessed another masterclass from the defending champions, Celtic, as they surged to a commanding 3-1 victory over Kilmarnock. This win not only solidified their position at the summit but also showcased their sheer dominance, a performance that left many echoing the sentiment that the scoreline “didn’t truly capture the essence of the game.”

The Context

With the pressure on, knowing that a win would extend their lead at the top, especially with St Mirren set to face the Rangers, Celtic didn’t disappoint. This victory was a much-needed boost, especially after the sting of their recent loss to Lazio. The Bhoys now boast an impressive 22 points from a possible 24, further distancing themselves from the Viaplay Cup setback against Kilmarnock.

🍀 Celtic extended their lead at the top to seven points with a 3-1 home win over Kilmarnock 👇 pic.twitter.com/rNwmDlVOO8 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 7, 2023

Key Moments

Reo Hatate, the Japanese midfield maestro, showcased his brilliance by effortlessly navigating through Kilmarnock’s defence to open the scoring. Luis Palma then capitalised on an error from Joe Wright, doubling Celtic’s lead with a sublime finish.

However, the drama wasn’t over. David Watson’s goal for Kilmarnock stirred some controversy, but Greg Taylor’s decisive strike ensured Celtic secured all three points, marking a milestone for Brendan Rodgers in his 700th game as a manager.

Rodgers, speaking to BBC Scotland, expressed his satisfaction, stating, “The score line probably didn’t reflect the dominance in the game. Overall, very pleased. Still a way to go. Slowly we’re building performance level.”

The Tactical Battle

Post their Champions League disappointment, Celtic seemed to find their rhythm, with Taylor, Palma, and Hatate pulling the strings. Despite Furuhashi’s disallowed goal and Hatate’s denied chances, Celtic’s intent was clear.

However, Kilmarnock wasn’t without opportunities. Danny Armstrong’s assist allowed Watson to find the net, a goal that Celtic believed should’ve been disallowed due to fouls on Taylor and Alistair Johnston. Yet, the final whistle saw Celtic’s superiority prevail.

Standout Player: Reo Hatate

The Japanese midfielder was at the heart of Celtic’s best moments, orchestrating plays and netting a well-deserved goal. His central role was pivotal in ensuring Celtic’s dominance throughout the match.

Analytical Insight: VAR’s Role

Luis Palma’s goal, resulting from Wright’s misplaced pass, underwent VAR scrutiny due to suspicions of Kyogo being offside. This time, unlike their encounter with Lazio, fortune favoured Celtic, and the goal stood.

Kilmarnock, despite their defensive lapses, did have their moments. Wright’s missed header and Vassell’s inability to capitalise late in the game highlighted their missed opportunities.

Managerial Reactions

Brendan Rodgers, Celtic’s gaffer, reiterated his team’s dominance, expressing disappointment over Kilmarnock’s controversial goal. In contrast, Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes lamented over the goals they conceded, especially highlighting the defensive errors that led to them.

Looking Ahead

Post the international hiatus, Celtic is set to face Hearts on 22nd October, while Kilmarnock will lock horns with Livingston a day earlier.

Match By Numbers