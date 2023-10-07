Brilliant Bruno Commits to Magpies Long Term

Bruno Guimaraes: A Stalwart Commitment to Newcastle United

In a move that solidifies his position at St James’ Park, Bruno Guimaraes has penned a new five-year contract with Newcastle United. The Brazilian midfielder, who transitioned from Lyon to Newcastle in January 2022, has swiftly ascended to become a pivotal figure in the squad, amassing 67 appearances across all competitions.

A Fan Favourite with a Focus on the Future

Guimaraes has not only captured the admiration of fans but has also garnered attention from several elite European clubs. However, his dedication to Newcastle has been unwavering, and his primary aim has been to extend his tenure with the Magpies – a goal that has now come to fruition.

Embracing the Magpies and Envisioning Champions League Glory

Expressing his elation, Guimaraes shared, “The warmth from the fans has been overwhelming since day one, and I’ve never felt so cherished. Newcastle is more than a club to me; it’s a home, a place where I am content and motivated to bring joy to the supporters and contribute to the team’s success. My initial desire to see this club compete in the Champions League is now a reality, and it fills me with pride to be part of this journey with my teammates, the staff, the owners, and the fans.”

Eddie Howe: Recognising and Retaining Talent

Manager Eddie Howe expressed his satisfaction, stating, “Securing Bruno, ensuring he is part of the club’s long-term future, is a significant move. His consistency, stellar performances, and amicable personality off the pitch make him an integral part of our success. Bruno deeply cares about Newcastle United and our achievements, and his rapport with the supporters is commendable. He embodies the type of signings we aim to make.”

Shifting Attention to Further Squad Stability

With Guimaraes’ contract situation neatly tied up, it is understood that the club’s attention will now pivot towards another Brazilian talent, Joelinton. The fellow midfielder is reportedly next in line for discussions regarding a contract renewal, as Newcastle looks to secure the core of their squad for the forthcoming seasons.

In Summary

Bruno Guimaraes, with his unwavering commitment and palpable passion for Newcastle United, has solidified his future with the club. His new deal not only reflects his personal ambitions but also underscores the club’s intent to build a stable and successful future. As the Magpies navigate through the challenges of the Premier League, retaining key players like Guimaraes will undoubtedly be pivotal in their quest for sustained success and potential European adventures.