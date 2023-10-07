Report: Arsenal Hungry for Wolves’ Standout Star

Pedro Neto: Arsenal’s Prime Target from Wolves

The Rising Star of Molineux

Pedro Neto, the 23-year-old sensation from Wolves, has been making waves in the football world with his outstanding start to the 2023-24 season. His performances have not only caught the eye of fans and pundits alike but have also piqued the interest of top clubs, notably Arsenal.

Arsenal’s Pursuit

The corridors of the Emirates Stadium are abuzz with whispers of Arsenal’s keen interest in the Portuguese winger. It’s no secret that the Gunners have had their sights set on Neto for some time now. In fact, Mikel Arteta’s side reportedly made an attempt to secure his signature during the summer transfer window.

However, the North London club might have to dig deep into their pockets. Reliable sources, as reported by Football Insider, suggest that Wolves are not in the mood to let their star player go for anything less than a premium.

Neto’s Stellar Form

After facing two challenging seasons plagued by injuries, Neto has truly come into his own this campaign. With a tally of one goal and four assists, he’s undoubtedly been one of the standout players this season. His invaluable contributions have been instrumental in securing points for Wolves, especially in matches against the likes of Everton and Luton.

Last year, recognising his potential and importance to the team, Wolves secured Neto with a lucrative multi-year contract, ensuring he remains a part of their plans until June 2027. A versatile player, Neto boasts the ability to wreak havoc from both the left and right wings.

Arsenal’s Dilemma

The urgency for Arsenal to bolster their attacking options has been exacerbated by recent injuries to their star wingers, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. With a crucial fixture against league leaders Man City looming on Sunday (8 October), the Gunners will be hoping for some reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Neto will be lacing up his boots for Wolves’ upcoming clash against Aston Villa on the same day.