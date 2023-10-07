Report: Liverpool’s Persistent Chase for Copa Star

Liverpool’s Persistent Pursuit of Fluminense’s Star Midfielder, Andre

Liverpool’s Ambitions in the Transfer Market

Liverpool’s quest for midfield supremacy has been evident in recent times. Following a challenging 2022/23 season, the Reds made significant changes to their midfield roster. While they missed out on securing Jude Bellingham, who set his sights on Real Madrid, they successfully acquired four of their primary targets. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch all made their way to Anfield. Yet, there was another name that Liverpool had their eyes on, a talent from Fluminense – Andre.

The Summer Saga: Andre and Liverpool

In the heat of the summer transfer window, reports emerged, notably from 90min, that Liverpool had shown keen interest in the 22-year-old Fluminense midfielder, Andre. He was initially viewed as a potential alternative to Romeo Lavia. However, Lavia chose the allure of Chelsea over the Merseyside club.

The Reds’ ambitions to secure Andre were thwarted by Fluminense’s commendable journey in the Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian team’s deep run in the tournament meant that Andre was committed to seeing their South American campaign through to the end.

Andre is a proper throwback, easy to see why #LFC want this lad. pic.twitter.com/azziylsVmU — AnfieldIndex (@AnfieldIndex) October 3, 2023

Andre’s Stellar Performance in Copa Libertadores

It’s worth noting that Andre’s contributions to Fluminense have been nothing short of remarkable. Liverpool’s scouts were reportedly in attendance during Fluminense’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Internacional in the Copa Libertadores semi-final. Andre’s prowess on the field was evident as he played a pivotal role in ensuring Fluminense’s progression to the final with a 4-3 aggregate win. The team is now set to face the formidable Boca Juniors in November.

Liverpool’s admiration for Andre hasn’t waned. They’ve been consistently monitoring his performances, especially after the summer transfer events.

The Road Ahead: Liverpool and Andre’s Potential Union

While Liverpool’s interest in Andre is clear, they aren’t the only ones vying for his attention. 90min highlighted that Fulham had engaged in discussions with Fluminense regarding Andre. However, the midfielder’s aspirations align more with clubs that consistently compete at the European level. This inclination could provide Liverpool with a distinct advantage if they decide to intensify their pursuit in the coming year.

Liverpool’s pursuit of Andre underscores their commitment to bolstering their squad and ensuring they remain competitive on all fronts. While the summer transfer window may not have seen Andre don the iconic red jersey, the future holds promise. As reported by 90min, the Merseyside club’s interest in the Fluminense star remains as strong as ever.