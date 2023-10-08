Romano: Man Utd’s New Brazilian Targets Turning Heads

The Samba Beat of Man United’s Scouting Drum

Manchester United’s scouting repertoire seems to be dancing to the rhythm of samba beats these days. Amidst the tantalising allure of South American football, there are two young talents, in particular, from Brazil, that have pricked the ears of the Red Devils’ talent spotters.

A Brazilian Pair Catching Europe’s Glance

Flamengo’s prodigious 17-year-old, Lorran, has already caught the attention of several European giants, including Chelsea. Yet, it appears United’s scouts have also been swayed by another name in the vast Brazilian landscape. Enter Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras.

Now, one may recall Guilherme’s club-mate, Endrick, whose impending switch to Real Madrid for a substantial €37.5 million has made waves in the footballing world. Although both teens take to the field with an attacking mindset, they exhibit different degrees of readiness for the limelight.

Guilherme: The Palmeiras Prodigy

What sets Guilherme apart? His rapid progression into the Palmeiras first team. He’s not just another fledgeling player; with 22 first-team games under his belt this calendar year, his growth trajectory is undeniable. But while he’s yet to make a dent on the scoresheet or provide a decisive assist, his prowess isn’t overlooked.

Romano’s Insight



Reported by none other than Fabrizio Romano, a name synonymous with the ins and outs of football transfers:

“Keep an eye on Man Utd in South America because in recent weeks, Man Utd, as I told you, sent their scouts – as well as Chelsea – to follow Lorran from Flamengo, this talented Brazilian boy. Man Utd scouts were in attendance to follow this player.”

Yet, he adds a twist, “But from what I’m hearing, there is also one more player being monitored by Man Utd – Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. One more Brazilian talent.”

Romano gives us a glimpse into the methodical approach United is taking: “So, someone from Man Utd’s scouting department is travelling around Brazil to keep an eye on these players. Let’s see what’s going to happen because, for example, on Luis Guilherme, there are more than five important European clubs from Germany, from England, from different countries, so work in progress on that one.”

A Race for the Future

While the shimmering beaches of Brazil are a hotspot for tourists, the footballing terrains are turning into a hunting ground for Europe’s elite clubs. The race is on, and with talents like Lorran and Guilherme on the radar, it’s no surprise that the continent’s top sides are keeping their scouts busy in the land of carnival.

With the future looking bright and the competition fierce, only time will reveal which club will win the race for these Brazilian jewels.