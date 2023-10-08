Report: Hammers Hold Firm: New Contract Shuts Transfer Talk

Bowen’s Bright Future at West Ham: A New Chapter Begins

West Ham United, once dubbed the “academy of football”, is ringing in a new era with a revitalised squad. At the heart of this renaissance is Jarrod Bowen, a name that’s resonating beyond the echoing chambers of the London Stadium.

A Season to Remember

The 2023/24 season has been golden for Bowen, reflecting the glittering performance West Ham exhibited during their triumphant Europa Conference League venture last term. With five goals and a pair of assists spread across just eight appearances in the Premier League and Europa League, it’s little wonder he’s reclaimed his spot in Gareth Southgate’s selection for the October internationals.

Contractual Commitments

It was previously flagged by 90Min that West Ham’s top brass was keen on anchoring this forward star with a renewed contract. But as with many negotiations in the world of football, the process was neither swift nor straightforward. As recently as mid-September, 90Min shed light on the club’s aspirations to strike a deal with the 26-year-old sensation.

The whispers around the London Stadium’s corridors now suggest that the Hammers and Bowen have shaken hands, at least in spirit, on a new deal. With his contract set to expire in 2025, the urgency from the club’s perspective was palpable – they were reluctant to have him inch towards the 18-month mark without a fresh commitment.

Warding off Red Temptations

Bowen’s prowess hasn’t gone unnoticed. Liverpool’s tactician, Jurgen Klopp, is said to have his eye on the forward. The Reds, looking ahead, see Bowen as a potential successor to their Egyptian king, Mohamed Salah, especially with the latter being courted by the Saudi Pro League. Yet, the East End club remains hopeful that their renewed ties with Bowen will shield him from Merseyside’s allure.

Bowen: A Hammer through and through

Having swapped the KCOM Stadium for the London Stadium back in January 2020, Bowen has etched his name into Hammers’ folklore. Netting 45 goals in 165 appearances, he’s been a central figure in the club’s re-emergence to the limelight, courtesy of David Moyes’ stewardship.