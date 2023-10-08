Rooney’s Coaching Journey with DC United Comes to a Close

Rooney Bids Farewell to DC United

In a surprising twist of events, Wayne Rooney, once the pride of Old Trafford as Manchester United’s top scorer, has amicably parted ways with Major League Soccer outfit, DC United. This comes in the wake of the team failing to secure a spot in the MLS Cup play-offs report BBC Sport.

A Stint in Washington

Rooney, who began his coaching journey with the Washington-based squad in July 2022, had not always been at the helm. Prior to this role, the English legend had donned the DC United jersey, showcasing his football prowess for a span of 18 months. However, his commitment to the pitch saw him shift to Derby as a player-coach in January 2020.

On his recent departure, the 37-year-old expressed, “It’s the right time. I’ve done everything I can to get this club into the play-offs. It’s not a single thing that’s happened. It’s about timing.”

A Series of Near-Misses

While the disappointment of missing out on the play-offs for the fourth consecutive year lingers, DC United’s spirited 2-0 triumph against New York City FC in their last regular-season game provided a glimmer of hope.

Jason Levien, DC United’s chief executive and co-chairman, conveyed, “We have spoken with Wayne and agreed it is best for us to part ways at this time. This decision paves the way for our next general manager to introduce a fresh philosophy and structure. We are immensely grateful to Wayne Rooney for the monumental impact he has had, both as a player, captain, and most recently as our coach.”

Though this chapter ends, the indelible mark Rooney left on soccer in the nation’s capital remains. And as reported by BBC Sport, the search for a successor to carry forward Rooney’s legacy begins.