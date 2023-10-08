Spurs January Wishlist: Al-Ittihad’s Jota Tops the Chart?

Jota’s Spotlight: A January Transfer in Sight?

As the January transfer window nears, top-flight clubs are scouring every corner of the football globe for the finest talents available. And amid this frenzied search, one name is echoing louder than most – Jota, the Al-Ittihad gem reveal Football Insider.

From Parkhead to Al-Ittihad: A Star’s Journey

Tottenham Hotspur, amongst a slew of interested parties, is keeping a watchful eye on the Portuguese forward. It’s not just the allure of the player, but the scenario that’s unfurled at Al-Ittihad which is driving the interest. Once fetching a staggering £25 million for a move to the Middle East, the star forward now finds himself at a crossroads.

Shockingly, Jota isn’t even registered to partake in the Saudi Pro League. A reality that hasn’t evaded the shrewd Spurs boss, Ange Postecoglou.

And why would it? Their paths crossed at Celtic, where under Postecoglou’s stewardship, Jota flourished. The forward transitioned from a loanee to a permanent fixture at Parkhead, netting an impressive 28 goals and creating 26 more in 83 outings. Two league titles and a trio of domestic cups later, Jota’s prowess was evident.

Unfulfilled Promise in the Middle East

Though he began his tenure at Al-Ittihad promisingly, contributing with an assist during his initial five appearances, circumstances changed dramatically. Despite inking a three-year pact in July, he has been sidelined from league play. For now, his only gateway to the field is through Club World Cup and AFC Champions League fixtures.

The golden question then is – will the forward, currently earning around £200,000 weekly, be willing to trade the Arabian deserts for England’s vibrant top-tier football?

Tottenham’s potential interest, particularly with long-term injuries plaguing Manor Solomon and Ivan Perisic, might just make this an intriguing watch. All these insights are being reported by Football Insider, spotlighting Jota as potentially the crown jewel of the January window.