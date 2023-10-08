Report: Will Cagliari Clash Seal Mourinho’s Fate?

Mourinho’s Reign in Roma: On the Brink?

The Countdown Begins

As the clock ticks on José Mourinho’s tenure at Roma, the pressure is on. The famed Portuguese tactician, once dubbed the “Special One”, may find himself at a crossroads as whispers of his departure grow louder. Football Italia relays that, according to Il Corriere dello Sport, the Giallorossi’s leadership could soon make a pivotal decision.

Rumours Rife After Disastrous Defeat

The devastating 4-1 defeat to Genoa on September 28 was a clear turning point. It’s suggested that Dan Friedkin, Roma’s owner, had momentarily decided to bid Mourinho farewell after that fiasco. Yet, director Tiago Pinto was the voice of reason, urging reconsideration.

Flick Waiting in the Wings?

Intriguingly, murmurs from the Eternal City suggest a potential successor is already in the wings. Hans-Dieter Flick, the man who once commanded both the German national team and Bayern Munich, is said to be on Friedkin’s radar. A change in leadership could be imminent, especially if Roma doesn’t pull through against Cagliari.

Performance Check

While Mourinho’s Roma has shone in the Europa League, their Serie A performance has been underwhelming. A mere two victories in seven league outings don’t paint a picture of dominance. With Mourinho’s contract set to conclude in June 2024, this season’s results are crucial.

The Club’s Stance

However, every story has two sides. ANSA cites Roma sources branding these speculations as ‘fake’, firmly denying any intent to sack Mourinho or even having approached Flick.

To Conclude

With such contrasting narratives, Sunday’s face-off against Cagliari could indeed be a defining moment for Roma and Mourinho’s future. Only time will tell if the “Special One” can turn the tide in his favour.