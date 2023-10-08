Brighton’s Star Set for Contract Renewal Without Release Clause

Brighton’s Stance on Mitoma’s Future: An Insight

Brighton’s Bold Move: No Release Clause for Mitoma

In the swirling cauldron of transfer speculations, Brighton has taken a clear stand on their prized asset, Kaoru Mitoma. They have firmly decided against inserting a release clause in the potential new contract of the dazzling winger, as per Football Insider.

A Hot Commodity in the Premier League

Signed only until June 2025, Mitoma has quickly become the toast of several elite Premier League giants. However, the absence of a release clause in the forthcoming contract showcases Brighton’s intent to hold onto their star man.

This decision reflects Brighton’s standard way of doing business. In the words of an informed source, a buyout clause would “go against how Brighton do their business”.

A Glimpse from the Past: Caicedo and Mac Allister

Historically, Brighton has had a pattern when it comes to handling their stars. Moises Caicedo, for instance, made headlines with his staggering £115 million switch to Chelsea, despite not having a release clause when he renewed his contract in March.

Similarly, there’s a significant precedent with Alexis Mac Allister. The Seagulls, as reported, had a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ which saw him switch to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35 million, later escalating to £55 million after certain add-ons.

Mitoma: Brighton’s Rising Star

Mitoma’s recent performance sheds light on why Brighton are keen to hold onto him. He’s been compared with the likes of Caicedo and Mac Allister, especially after a scintillating start to the current campaign. Ten games into the season and the right-footed sensation has already amassed three goals and four assists.

His impact was palpable last season too. With 10 goals and eight assists from 41 outings, he played an instrumental role in guiding the Seagulls to a commendable sixth-place finish.

The Japan international is currently on a modest £10,000-a-week wage, but considering his increasing influence and the club’s ambitions, a lucrative new deal seems to be on the horizon.