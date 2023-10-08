Schmeichel Speaks: Offering Onana Pearls of Wisdom

Onana’s Troubles at Old Trafford: Insight from a Goalkeeping Great

Onana’s Struggles Under The Spotlight

It’s been a tumultuous start for Andre Onana at Manchester United. The transition from Inter Milan, a move that cost the Red Devils a hefty £47.2 million, hasn’t been smooth. Particularly after the latest blunder during the intense face-off against Brentford, Onana has been firmly in the crosshairs of critics and fans alike. Though the Red Devils managed to claw back with a 2-1 victory, courtesy of Scott McTominay’s incredible double, the errors of the Cameroonian shot-stopper remain a talking point.

Wise Words from a United Legend

There’s no denying that United’s former goalkeeping stalwart, Peter Schmeichel, is well-versed in the immense pressure that comes with manning the posts at Old Trafford. Reflecting on Onana’s performance, Schmeichel openly shared his views, stating that the recent mistakes from the 27-year-old may be rooted in the unparalleled pressure associated with such a grand stage.

Sharing his thoughts, Schmeichel mentioned in a report by Daily Mirror, “I think a lot of that [Onana’s mistakes] is pressure. I spoke to him after Bayern. I spoke to him after Galatasaray as well and he was very down on the mistakes he made. I’m trying to speak to him about what it’s like being at Manchester United and why whatever [mistakes] you’ve made, you have to put it in a box and put it to the side. If you make a mistake in the game, it might be a mistake we can see, it might be a mistake that we don’t see. But you wait to think about it and analyse it after the game or at night or whatever. You have to be there for the next moment. If you’re not, you’ll make the next mistake. And now he’s upset the whole team. They will now not trust him even more, and my god, it’s not good.”

The Fickle Nature of Goalkeeping

With just three clean sheets in 11 appearances, Onana’s performance for Manchester United has been less than inspiring. Fans remember well how David de Gea, the long-standing No.1, also faced criticism for several errors last season. The switch to Onana was meant to remedy that, but so far, the Cameroonian international’s performances have been underwhelming.

Standing by Onana

Despite the mounting scrutiny, Erik ten Hag, speaking after the 3-2 Champions League defeat against Galatasaray, reiterated his faith in Onana.

The Dutch manager emphasized, “We are happy with our goalkeeping group, definitely with Andre, and Andre was in one semi-finals of the Champions League, last season he was in a final of the Champions League, he has the capabilities to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. He showed that and he will do. We have already seen in games his great capabilities, also his personality after he made a mistake. He will bounce back and I’m sure he will do in the coming games as well.”

Only time will reveal if Onana manages to find his feet at Old Trafford, but with the support of management and perhaps a few sage words from club legends, hope springs eternal.