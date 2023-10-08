Salah Shines in Brighton-Liverpool Stalemate: Player Ratings

Brighton and Liverpool’s Amex Showdown: Player Ratings

At the Amex Stadium, a Premier League fixture unfolded that will be remembered for its intensity, flair, and moments of sheer brilliance. Brighton and Liverpool, two teams with contrasting styles yet similar ambitions, played out a 2-2 draw that had everything a football enthusiast could ask for.

The Tale of 90 Minutes

The initial moments of the game were evenly poised. Both teams, with their unique styles, tried to impose themselves. However, it was Brighton’s Simon Adingra who drew first blood, capitalising on a lapse from Liverpool’s stalwart, Virgil van Dijk. But Liverpool, true to their character, responded with Mohamed Salah leading the charge. His brace ensured the visitors went into the break with a lead.

But Brighton, with their never-say-die attitude, clawed back into the game. Club legend Lewis Dunk’s 78th-minute strike ensured the Seagulls shared the spoils with the Merseyside giants.

Brighton’s Player Ratings (4-2-3-1)

GK: Bart Verbruggen – 4/10: His weak pass set the stage for Liverpool’s comeback.

RB: Joel Veltman – 6/10: Managed to keep Luis Diaz in check for most parts.

CB: Lewis Dunk – 6/10: Atoned for his earlier error with a crucial equaliser.

CB: Igor – 5/10: Steady, avoiding the errors that plagued some of his teammates.

LB: Solly March – 5/10: Caught out of position for Liverpool’s equaliser.

CM: Pascal Gross – 4/10: His error in possession led to a Liverpool penalty.

CM: Carlos Baleba – 7/10: Dominant in midfield, breaking up play effectively.

AM: Joao Pedro – 6/10: Faded in the second half but showed glimpses of brilliance.

RW: Simon Adingra – 8/10: Brighton’s standout player, causing endless problems.

ST: Evan Ferguson – 6/10: His movement kept Liverpool’s defence guessing.

LW: Kaoru Mitoma – 7/10: Improved as the game went on, especially in the second half.

Liverpool’s Player Ratings (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson Becker – 5/10: Could have done better for Brighton’s opener.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5/10: A quieter game by his standards.

CB: Joel Matip – 5/10: Solid, but overshadowed by van Dijk’s error.

CB: Virgil van Dijk – 4/10: An uncharacteristic error marred his performance.

LB: Andy Robertson – 3/10: Struggled to contain Brighton’s dynamic attack.

CM: Harvey Elliott – 6/10: Showed promise in his first Premier League start of the season.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister – 7/10: Controlled the midfield, especially in the second half.

CM: Dominik Szoboszlai – 8/10: Liverpool’s midfield dynamo, always looking to create.

RW: Mohamed Salah – 8/10: The main man for Liverpool, clinical as ever.

ST: Darwin Nunez – 6/10: Played for the team, setting up chances for others.

LW: Luis Diaz – 5/10: Had moments but was largely contained.

Key Takeaways

Brighton’s attacking intent was evident, with Roberto De Zerbi’s men taking the game to Liverpool. The Reds, while lethal in attack, showed vulnerabilities at the back. Both managers will look to build on this performance, with the Premier League season still having many twists and turns to offer.