Arsenal vs England: The Tug of War Over Saka’s Fitness?

The Arsenal-England Dilemma: Saka’s Availability Sparks Debate

In the heart of England’s football world, an intriguing tiff has emerged, leaving the pitch divided. On one side is Arsenal, helmed by Mikel Arteta, and on the other, the English FA. The topic of contention? The availability of the prodigious winger, Bukayo Saka.

A Statement from The Emirates

Even as Arteta hinted that Saka was “in contention” for the clash against Manchester City, the 22-year-old talent was conspicuously absent. Not just from the Sunday match, but Arteta was firm on his stance that Saka wasn’t up for national duties either.

“He has not trained for a single session,” Arteta asserted, clearly indicating Saka’s lack of readiness. “He is not available to play football at the moment.”

The FA’s Counter

Contrary to Arsenal’s firm stance, the FA remains hopeful. According to the Evening Standard, the FA are still optimistic about Saka joining them for international duty. The plan? To have their medical team evaluate the young winger.

With a friendly against Australia on the horizon, followed by a pivotal European qualifier against Italy, Saka’s involvement becomes even more significant.

Southgate Weighs In

Ahead of these fixtures, England’s gaffer, Gareth Southgate, chimed in on the situation. His position revolved around not compromising on Saka’s fitness.

Reflecting on Arteta’s recent comments, Southgate mentioned, “We look after the players as well as any country. There’s always a focus on our players because they are playing their club football, in the main, in England.”

He added a poignant note, drawing attention to the care given to Premier League players when called up by other nations. Southgate stressed the excellent communication between England’s team and the clubs, noting that they possibly provide “better feedback than every other nation.”

“Whereas all the other countries call the players that are playing in the Premier League and nobody looks at how they look after them and how they train them,” he said.

For Southgate, there’s an overarching responsibility to qualify, but not at the expense of a player’s well-being. Referencing his past as a player, he emphasised, “I’ve never ever taken a risk on a player’s physical wellbeing. And nor would I.”

The Road Ahead

While the debate surrounding Saka’s availability is captivating, it’s evident both parties have the player’s best interest at heart. Whether he takes to the pitch for England in the upcoming games remains to be seen, but fans of both Arsenal and England will surely be waiting with bated breath.