Report: Brighton’s £70m Plan for Premier League Star

Brighton’s Plans for Kaoru Mitoma: A Lucrative Future?

Brighton and Hove Albion’s recent strategies for their standout players have been quite clear, and Kaoru Mitoma seems to be no exception.

Valuation and Intentions

While there are murmurs of Brighton ironing out a new contract with Mitoma, it appears that sealing this deal won’t necessarily mean he’s staying at the Amex for long. In fact, insiders suggest Brighton might be open to letting the winger go if an elite club matches their hefty valuation.

Reportedly, as per Football Insider, the talented Japanese international now commands an impressive £70 million price tag—a stark contrast to the mere £2.5 million Brighton spent on him just a year ago.

Catching the Eyes of Giants

Mitoma’s electric form hasn’t gone unnoticed. Powerhouses such as Manchester United and Chelsea have been reportedly monitoring the winger closely, particularly after his explosive Premier League debut last season.

K. Mitoma Doesn’t just orientate his body so his first touch can be progressive but look at how he touches the ball – does so with the laces, in his stride, so he is already in running motion. Taking advantage of open space & J.Gomez’s opposite momentumpic.twitter.com/jNMGTn082v — The Next Wave (@_TheNextWave_) October 9, 2023

Impressive Track Record

At 26, Mitoma boasts an impressive portfolio. He’s already been instrumental for Brighton, with three goals and four assists in just 10 outings this season. Flashback to last season, and the tally was 10 goals, eight assists in 41 games, playing a pivotal role in Brighton’s unprecedented sixth-place finish.

Currently on a £10,000-per-week deal that expires in June 2025, it’s expected that any new contract will bring with it a significant pay bump for the player. This upward trajectory in his valuation and earnings is testament to Mitoma’s rise in English football.

Brighton’s Transfer Approach

Brighton’s recent history of player sales showcases their business acumen. Elite players like Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, and Ben White have all made high-profile exits once their valuations were matched. Meanwhile, key figures like Pascal Gross and Evan Ferguson have penned down extensions, ensuring the team retains its competitive edge.

In conclusion, while Mitoma’s future at the Amex remains a topic of debate, one thing’s for sure: Brighton’s shrewd transfer strategies, combined with Mitoma’s undeniable talent, are set to make headlines soon.