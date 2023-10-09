The Toe Trouble: Saliba’s Unexpected Arsenal Stay

Arsenal’s Saliba Sidelined: A French Absence

In football, injuries are as inevitable as the setting sun. Arsenal fans would’ve basked in the euphoria of a monumental 1-0 triumph over Manchester City, but the ecstasy was short-lived. William Saliba, the linchpin of that victory, dealing proficiently with Erling Haaland, won’t be boarding the flight to France.

Saliba’s Showstopper against City

The centre-back held firm for 90 minutes, ensuring the Gunners didn’t buckle under City’s relentless pressure. However, sometimes victories come with a hidden price tag.

From Emirates to France: A Journey Halted

The recent revelation from the French Football Federation elucidates Saliba’s plight. The young centre-back, destined to don the French colours against the Netherlands and Scotland, finds himself grappling with an unyielding toe injury. The official statement provides further insights:

“William Saliba is not able to participate in the gathering of the French team which begins on Monday 9 October and which will see the Blues face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on Friday 13 in the part of qualifying for Euro 2024, then Scotland on Tuesday 17 October in a friendly, at the Decathlon Arena – Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Lille Metropole. The Arsenal defender suffers from pain in his right big toe. He will remain available to his club to treat this chronic injury.”

Saka’s Saga: Another Gunner Grounded?

It’s not just Saliba’s absence that hovers like a dark cloud. Bukayo Saka, the winged wonder of Arsenal, finds himself ensnared in a web of muscle woes. After conspicuously missing from the City clash, Mikel Arteta didn’t mince words about Saka’s readiness – or lack thereof – for competitive football.

Yet, the English FA remains hopeful, expecting Saka to join the national camp. Their physicians, no doubt, have their stethoscopes ready to discern the true state of his muscle strains.

Upcoming Challenges: The Gunners March On

With the international hiatus soon ending, Arsenal’s itinerary promises no respite. A daunting journey to Stamford Bridge awaits as they lock horns with Chelsea. That’s not all: fixtures against Sevilla and Sheffield United loom large before October curtains down.

In a sport brimming with unpredictability, the Gunners will be hoping to summon their inner resilience. After all, the Premier League is not just a test of talent but of tenacity, especially when your stars find themselves gazing from the stands.