Report: Man City & Man Utd Battle for Primeira Liga Gem

The Rising Stock of Joao Neves: Mancunian Tug-of-War?

It’s a tale as old as football itself: two titans vying for the signature of a rising star. This time, the narrative’s central figure is Joao Neves, Benfica’s midfield maestro, who is stirring up a buzz from the hallowed halls of Manchester.

Neves’ Meteoric Rise

The footballing journey of 19-year-old Neves feels almost poetic. Having emerged from the verdant training grounds of Benfica last season, he’s quickly carved a name for himself, playing 17 pivotal matches and tasting Primeira Liga success.

His recent form? Simply a continuation of this ascendance, earning him a much-deserved spot in the Portugal senior team for the Euro 2024 qualifiers. 90min reports that such performances haven’t slipped under the radar; they’ve rather become the radar’s focal point.

Benfica midfielder Joao Neves has recently impressed the scouts of Manchester City and #mufc. [90min] pic.twitter.com/OJ7NfkscG4 — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) October 9, 2023

Manchester City: The Early Bird?

Fresh from a summer that saw them rework their midfield canvas, Man City appear to have a keen eye on Neves. The departures and arrivals—Gundogan’s Barcelona switch, Kovacic’s addition from Chelsea, and Nunes from Wolves—painted a picture of evolution for Pep Guardiola’s side. But recent weeks, punctuated by consecutive Premier League losses, suggest there might be room for another artist, and Neves fits that bill.

Manchester United: Playing the Long Game?

Meanwhile, Old Trafford’s corridors have been echoing with mentions of Neves, primarily during their frequent Benfica visits, ostensibly for Antonio Silva. Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils haven’t had the most auspicious of starts this season. Yet, amidst the storm, there’s a sense that a player of Neves’ calibre could be the silver lining, especially after the dramatic Brentford win steered by McTominay’s brilliance.

It’s not just Manchester that’s enthralled. PSG—with their solid Portuguese networks—Borussia Dortmund, and Juventus, are all reportedly in the audience, eager to see how the Neves drama unfolds.

Benfica’s Stance

However, Benfica aren’t in a hurry. With Neves contracted till 2028 and being represented by the influential Jorge Mendes, they hold a strong hand in this high-stakes poker game.

In essence, while the January window might not witness the Neves saga culminate, the chapters that will unfold over the coming months promise to be riveting.