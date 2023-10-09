Ten Hag’s Dilemma: Can McTominay Be Overlooked?

Scott McTominay: The Unsung Hero of Manchester United

Mourinho Seal of Approval

In a candid off-the-record conversation, Jose Mourinho, then at the helm of Manchester United, made his intentions clear about a young Scott McTominay. Despite having only a brief senior football experience, Mourinho saw potential in McTominay that many others didn’t, proclaiming:

“This kid has everything that I want.”

Journey of Resilience

Fast forward, and McTominay’s journey at Old Trafford has been nothing short of a rollercoaster. With appearances and a trophy to his name, he has seen the highs and lows of the club. Yet, when the summer transfer window hinted at his potential exit, McTominay’s determination shone through. As Oliver Kay of The Athletic aptly puts it, “McTominay was understandably enthused by the Bayern idea, but few of the other options appealed to him. His inclination was to stay and fight for his place. At a time when so many players are underperforming, Ten Hag must be grateful that McTominay did.”

The Turning Point

In the match against Brentford, McTominay’s impact was undeniable. Coming on as a substitute, he not only equalised but also netted the winner in a dramatic turn of events. His post-match comments to Sky Sports encapsulated his spirit:

“Never give up, man. You never give up. No matter the situation in life you, never give up, never throw the towel in.”

While many players have crumbled under the immense pressure of donning the Manchester United jersey, McTominay has remained steadfast. His resilience and determination have been acknowledged by multiple managers, from Mourinho to Solskjaer and even Rangnick. Kay highlights this by stating, “So many players with big reputations have appeared to buckle under the pressure of representing the club over the past decade. McTominay isn’t one of them.”

The Ten Hag Dilemma

Erik ten Hag’s tenure has brought a new set of challenges for McTominay. While the Dutch manager has often praised him, there’s a sense that McTominay’s qualities might not align with Ten Hag’s vision for the team. Yet, as Kay points out, “But at a time when so much is missing from this Manchester United, in midfield in particular, McTominay’s qualities are far harder to overlook.”

Scotland’s Star Performer

On the international front, McTominay has been a beacon for Scotland. His contributions in the European Championship qualifying campaign have been significant, making him one of Steve Clarke’s most trusted players. Kay quotes Clarke:

“It’s good for Scott, if anyone needed reminding, just to show he’s pretty decent. Not that we need reminding.”

McTominay’s journey at Manchester United is a testament to his unwavering spirit and dedication. In a time where consistency is rare, he stands out as a beacon of hope. As Ten Hag himself said, “Every minute he will fight for the match. Those players you need in the squad.”