Referee Decisions in Spotlight: Kovacic Takes Center Stage

Kovacic in the Spotlight: The Arsenal Challenge Analyzed

Football, at its heart, is a theatre. Sometimes the actors steal the limelight for their skills, and sometimes it’s the behind-the-scenes calls that become the talk of the town. Such was the scene at the Arsenal vs Man City clash, with a certain Croatian midfielder at the crux of it all.

Arsenal vs Man City: More Than Just A Game

Football Sundays can sometimes have a mysterious element of calm, where managers and players alike seem content with a truce. This Sunday seemed one of those until a late stunner from Martinelli, courtesy of an Ake deflection, stole the show. But, just below this main storyline, an undercurrent of debate flowed – centred around none other than Mateo Kovacic.

Had Arsenal not managed to seize those crucial three points, the conversation would undoubtedly have pivoted more robustly towards Kovacic’s perceived escape from the ref’s wrath.

Two Minutes, Two Challenges

It’s often said that football is a game of moments, and Kovacic seemed keen on testing that theory. Within a blink, the Croatian found himself in the middle of two challenges that left fans, players, and pundits divided.

Kovacic’s maiden tackle on Martin Odegaard raised many an eyebrow. Receiving a seemingly harmless pass, Odegaard probably didn’t expect what was to come. Kovacic’s ensuing challenge was, by many counts, reckless. As the studs met Odegaard’s ankle, a collective gasp echoed. Michael Oliver’s yellow card decision was met with intrigue, especially as VAR seemed to be in two minds about it. This ‘orange card’ situation left fans pondering: had it been a straight red, would VAR have stepped in?

But before that question could even settle, in came challenge number two. This time Declan Rice was at the receiving end, and Gary Neville’s “Oh no…” almost became the soundtrack to that tackle. The glaring omission of a second yellow card left many perplexed.

As Gary Neville passionately voiced on commentary, “I think he’s lucky, I think he’s very lucky! He gets Rice’s right foot. What is he doing? He should be off.” And he wasn’t alone, with seasoned referee Dermot Gallagher echoing that the sum of Kovacic’s challenges seemed deserving of an early bath.

"Together they are a red card" The Ref Watch panel give their opinion on if Mateo Kovačić should have been sent off against Arsenal? 👀 pic.twitter.com/5Dm7smWlJa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2023

The Enigma of VAR

The VAR debate is as old as the technology’s introduction to the Premier League. In the case of Kovacic’s dance with destiny, the first challenge brought VAR into the discussion. But upon concluding that Oliver’s call wasn’t a glaring error, VAR retreated to the shadows.

And here lies the crux: while VAR can spotlight potential red card scenarios, a second yellow remains beyond its jurisdiction. Kovacic’s Rice challenge, though undeniably late, didn’t warrant a straight red in the eyes of the officials.